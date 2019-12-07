By Publisher / On Dec 7, 2019 / At 3:07pm / 546 Views Kemah Boardwalk will host its annual Christmas Boat Parade on December 14, 2019 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Hundreds of boats will be decked out for the holidays as they cruise along Galveston Bay. Those interested in entering their boat in the parade can visit clearlakearea.com. Post navigation Prev PostCommunity Calendar of Events Next PostLa Marque and Texas City students served lunches to senior citizens
