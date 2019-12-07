La Marque and Texas City students served lunches to senior citizens
Texas City ISD students served the community this week at the annual Texas City Senior Share. Both La Marque and Texas City students served lunches to senior citizens and entertained them with their talents. Multiple groups from a variety of schools participated. Pictured here are some La Marque football players who entertained with singing and dancing to Michael Jackson. In addition, art students from LMHS and TCHS teamed up to serve.
