Christmas love remains in the air despite Scrooge-like temps

THE WEATHER MAY FEEL LIKE MID-MARCH, but there is little doubt the area is filled with Christmas spirit. La Marque and Texas City held their annual Christmas parades on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, while Hitchcock celebrated on Thursday with its annual Christmas event.

There’s still time before Santa Claus hops on his reindeer and bring joy and cheer to the community, meaning the opportunity to celebrate Christmas is abundant. Following is a list of events throughout the area leading into the early part of the week.

Saturday: Those who receive the paper today will be aware that Santa Fe will conclude its two-day Christmas event with a parade starting at 5:30pm and will conclude when Santa arrives to light the Christmas tree at 7:00pm and visit all good children at the Mae S. Bruce Library. Prior to the parade, there will be a community potluck from 1:00pm to 4:00pm along with craft vendors and kid’s activities from 1:00pm to 8:30pm.

Santa will make a stop in Texas City at 5:30pm at the Showboat, located on 416 6th Street North to wrap up Santa on Sixth Street, hosted by the City of Texas City and and Downtown 6th Street-Texas City. The event starts up at 3:00pm with hot chocolate, cookies, food trucks and live music throughout the event.

First Christian Church, located on 1204 Ross in La Marque, will host a double feature of classic Christmas movies in an outdoor event that will start at 6:00pm. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be followed by “Frosty the Snowman.” Children in attendance will receive a free gift.

Sunday: Sea Star Base Galveston will be among the hosts for the Jingle Jam on the Base, which runs from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Coastal Community Church will also be a sponsor of the annual event that includes free pictures with Santa, free pizza, cocoa, games and more.



