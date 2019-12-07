City of La Marque Youth Fund Makes Contributions to Five La Marque Nonprofits

New youth fund provided by Waste Management, spearheaded by Councilman Chris Lane

La Marque City Council awarded five local nonprofit youth initiatives monetary contributions from the La Marque Youth Fund on Monday, December 2, 2019. The organizations include the Kiwanis Club of La Marque, La Marque Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, La Marque Kids Fish, Randall’s Ministries and Target Evolution. Each organization or event is dedicated to youth engagement within the city limits of La Marque.

Development of the La Marque Youth Fund was spearheaded by La Marque City Council, specifically City Councilman Chris Lane, during the 2017 trash collection contract negotiation. Councilman Lane made the recommendation that La Marque’s new trash provider not only sponsor La Marque Bayou Fest but also provide an additional $25,000 per year allocated specifically to youth programs. Waste Management won the trash collection contract and has been investing in La Marque youth programs ever since.

“During my time on council, I have adopted a philosophy of developing partner relationships, not just hiring vendors,” said Lane. “During the trash collection negotiation, I saw an opportunity to attract youth-centric organizations to La Marque. Waste Management has been a valuable corporate citizen and we are elated having them as a partner in working with our youth.”

On Monday, December 2, five local nonprofits received funds in La Marque Council Chambers.

Kiwanis Club of La Marque Ks for Kids Fundraiser

La Marque Kiwanis developed the Ks for Kids Fundraiser that will eventually provide fencing, lighting, new park equipment, benches and amenities at Bayou City Park near La Marque’s Renaissance District downtown revitalization project. The Bayou City Park project will coincide with the City of La Marque’s Parks Master Plan.

La Marque Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association

LMCPAAA will use the funds to further the development of the Citizens’ Student Academy, which is a weeklong summertime program for kids age 12-17 that showcases different aspects of law enforcement. They will also continue the development of their community movie night program, which is another outreach tool that offers opportunities for youth to engage with police officers.

La Marque Kids Fish

City Manager Tink Jackson has a passion for fishing, and he wants local kids to have the opportunity to get outside and go fishing, too. City Council funded the Inaugural La Marque Kids Fish event, scheduled for March 7, 2020. The first 200 kids to register are guaranteed a t-shirt, rod and reel, tackle box, bait and lunch.

Randall’s Ministries Summer Enrichment Program

The Summer Enrichment Program STEM Camp bridges educational experiences throughout the summer for first-grade through eighth-grade students. In Summer 2020, students will explore Hidden Figures stories, build airplanes and parachutes and participate in field experiences targeted toward career interests.

Target Evolution, Inc. Teen Biz Camp

Target Evolution helps youth navigate the rapidly changing economy by introducing them to entrepreneurship, financial literacy and principles of business ownership. The funding will help offer expanded education, resources, scholarships and mentoring for teens, as well as an expanded La Marque Teen Biz Camp program.

“This is an exciting time for youth programs in La Marque,” said Councilman Lane. “We (La Marque City Council) are developing a structure and procedure by which to disperse the La Marque Youth Fund in the future. Details are forthcoming. But today, we are pleased to contribute to five outreach programs that are already working with La Marque kids.”

Follow the City of La Marque on social media and register for Community News Flash e-notifications at connect.cityoflamarque.org for updates and opportunities.



PHOTO CUTLINES

La Marque City Councilman Chirs Lane awarded five local nonprofit youth initiatives monetary contributions through the La Marque Youth Fund on Monday, December 2, 2019 at La Marque Council Chambers.

Kiwanis Club of La Marque Ks for Kids Fundraiser: Pictured from left are Past President Alex Getty, President Colleen Martin Merritt, La Marque City Councilman Chris Lane and Past President Rilee Born.

La Marque Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association: Pictured from left are La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson, LMCPAA President Abby Cash and La Marque City Councilman Chris Lane.

La Marque Kids Fish: Pictured from left are La Marque City Manager Tink Jackson and La Marque City Councilman Chris Lane.

Randall’s Ministries Summer Enrichment Program: Pictured from left are Reverend William Randall and La Marque City Councilman Chris Lane.

Target Evolution, Inc. Teen Biz Cam: Pictured from left are Crystal Victoria and La Marque City Councilman Chris Lane.

