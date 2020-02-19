Community Calendar

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet every other Monday of every month –February 24, 2020, 9:30am at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston



Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month – February 25, 2020, 6:30pm at the Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin



Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –February 18, 2020, 7:00pm at the Club House, 931 Cedar



Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –February 25, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.



Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –March 2, 2020, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910 South Friendswood Drive



Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –February 27, 2020, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg



Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –March 16, 2020, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6



Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – February 19, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146



La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month – March 9, 2020, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road



League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – February 25, 2020, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.



Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — February 27, 2020 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6



Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – February 19, 2020, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events Throughout the Area

La Marque Library Art Club

-Tuesdays, 5:00pm to 6:00pm at La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. The club will meet every Tuesday and is open to all ages. For more information, call the library at 409-938-9270.



New Directions Meeting

-First and third Mondays, 6:00pm to 7:30pm, Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway, Webster. New Directions is a singles group for those over 60. There will be a pot luck dinner and may include guest speakers and/or group activities. For more information, contact Margarita, at 832-715-9658.



Yoga Therapy

–Tuesdays, 6:05pm to 7:00pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Hosted by Innovative Alternatives, the stress-relieving yoga practice is part of the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center. Participants can either bring a mat or borrow one available. For more information, call 409-218-7129.



Thursday Market with Galveston’s Own Farmers

Thursdays from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, 1315 21st, Galveston. Live music and activities is always offered by one of the Farmers Market community partners along with “Wine at the Bryan.” Products available include kombucha, fresh bread, hand-roasted coffee, olive oil, sea salt and fresh produce. For more information, call 832-819-1561.



Fetching Lab Trivia Night

Thursdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, Fetching Lab Brewery, 221 6th Street N., Texas City. Prizes will be awarded along with new beers to be released on Thursdays. For more information, call 281-414-7355 or email at fetchinglabbrewery@gmail.com.



Tremont Jazz Series at The Tremont House

Fridays and Saturdays, 6:00pm to 10:00pm, The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, Galveston. Enjoy live jazz by Trio du Jour in the hotel’s 1888 Toujouse Bar. The Tremont House launched its Jazz series in September 2013 and has become hugely popular with locals and guests. For more information, call 409-763-0300 or email at tremonthouse@wyndham.com.



Train Rides at the Galveston Railroad Museum

-Saturdays at Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, Galveston from 11:00am to 1:45pm. The “Harborside Express” is an open-air caboose that travels a mile up Harborside Dr., then returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum. The train rides are approximately 15 minutes long. Boarding for the Harborside Express begins at 11:00am, with the last train ride departing the depot at 1:45 pm. The train is a standing ride without seats. Due to the caboose being open air, the rides will sometimes be closed during inclement weather.



AFBCS Re-Enrollment

-February 19, 2020 thru April 17, 2020, 7:40am to 3:10pm, Arcadia First Baptist Christian School, 124828 Highway 6, Santa Fe. To complete enrollment, turn in the re-enrollment form and pay the re-enrollment fee. Those who complete it on or before February 14, then your spot will be secure for the new school year. For more information, call 409-925-2825 or email at afbcsoffice@arcadiafbc.org.



10th Anniversary Gala – Santa Fe Education Foundation

-February 20, 2020, 6:00pm to 9:00pm, Nessler Center/Wings of Heritage, Texas City. This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the Santa Fe TX Education Foundation. We will celebrate the achievements and have a special guest during the evening. Sponsorships are still available. Cocktail Hour begins at 6:00pm, with Dinner and Program starting at 7:00pm. For more information, call 409-925-9080 or visit the website at sfisd.org/educationfoundation.



Operation Execution…After the Plan!

-February 20, 2020, 7:00pm to 9:00pm, Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th Street North, Texas City. SesiGurl Shona Anderson and CEO of Get Naked Fit, Smoothie & Juice Bar, will share her successful journey. This month’s meeting will also delve into the different type of business structures and discuss which one works best for your business. The event is free to members and first-time guests, but there will be limited seating. For more information, contact Sistahs Empowering Sistahs at 409-333-0018.



PHP Agency Galveston Open House

-February 22, 2020, 10:00am to 12:00pm, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Mall of the Mainland, Texas City. PHP Agency offers a free look at its office while also giving guests a free and fun presentation on how the Agency wants to help the Galveston County area. For more information, contact Dallas Gutierrez at 909-996-2023 or email at Dallasceo54@gmail.com.



2020 Lone Star Showdown Prospect Show

-February 22, 2020, 7:00am to 4:00pm, #10 Jack Brooks Park, Hwy 6, Hitchcock. Hosted by the Lone Star 4H-Galveston County, the event offers youth prospects a chance to show their goats and lambs. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com. For more information, visit the Lone Star 4H-Galveston County page on Facebook.



Stingarette Audition Meeting

-February 24, 2020, 6:30pm to 7:30pm, Texas City High School, 14319th Avenue North, Texas City. This meeting is for TCISD student interested in auditioning for the 2020-21 Stingarette Drill Team. Those interested must have a parent/guardian in attendance to be eligible to audition. For more information, 409-916-0800.



Emotionally Healthy Relationships

-February 26, 2020, 6:30pm to 8:00pm, The Road Church, 1701 6th St. North, Texas City. Join us as we take on the challenge of pursuing emotionally healthy relationships based on the book by Peter and Geri Scazzero ($20). For more information, call 409-225-7468 or email at crossroadcc.tc@gmail.com.



Louis’ 3rd Annual Gumbo and Chili Cook-Off

-February 29, 2020, 9:00am to 7:00pm, Louis’ Bait Camp Restaurant, 3510 Highway 6, Hitchcock. Registration is open to the public and deadline for registration is February 28, 2020. Single entry (gumbo or chili) is $75. Double entry (gumbo and chili) is $125. Teams must provide their own food and cooking utensils, etc. Teams will be judged on appearance and taste. For more information, call 409-256-3813 or contact Amanda Johnson or Kristi Stakes at MK@yahoo.com.



Movie at the Dike: Fireworks & Movie

-March 7, 2020, 6:30pm to 10:00pm, Rainbow Park, Texas City. Join us at Rainbow Park for our first outdoor movie of 2020. Play on the playground and eat great food from the available local food trucks. Bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs and enjoy the movie sitting outside. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drinks, but just make sure to throw your trash away so we can keep the park looking beautiful. The event is kid-friendly. For more information, call 409-948-3111.

