Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce is Heading to Strand Street

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will soon have a new permanent home on historic Strand Street after purchasing the first floor of the 1870 Magale Building at 2313 Strand St. in Galveston.

After decades of leasing office space, the Chamber is preparing to move into the heart of Galveston’s Strand National Historic Landmark District, long recognized as the island’s historic center of commerce, trade and entrepreneurship.

“For 181 years, this Chamber has stood at the center of business leadership in Texas. Owning a permanent home on The Strand—where so much of our state’s early commerce began—honors our past while securing our future,” said Gina Spagnola.

Excitement about the move was easy to see as Spagnola, staff members and architect Brax Easterwood gathered in front of the future home and discussed renovation plans. They were about as excited as kids at Christmas as they talked over details big and small, including one unanimous decision — the building’s awning will be navy blue.

Spagnola was over the moon with excitement as she walked through the building, pointing to each room, each doorway, each wall, each window and floors as she described the renovation plans. It was easy to become almost as excited as she and her team.

Renovation plans include preserving the rich historic dark wood and exposed brick walls found throughout the interior of the building.

Improvements will also include better accessibility for individuals with mobility challenges, including a future wheelchair ramp entrance, Spagnola explained.

Galveston’s Visitors Center will also be housed in the newly purchased space, providing a convenient and visible point of access for visitors to the island. Board rooms and offices will be included throughout the facility to support the Chamber’s operations.

Easterwood was selected to design plans for the renovation because of his knowledge and experience with historic structures.

“It’s a gem of a building,” said Easterwood. “It just needs some updating to make it a superstar for the Chamber.”

Renovations are expected to begin within the next few months, with completion estimated for January 2027. The Chamber hopes to move into its new offices later that month, followed by a grand opening celebration on Feb. 3, 2027 — the anniversary of the signing of its Articles of Incorporation in the Republic of Texas.

“On that day, we will not only open our doors but honor the enduring vision of the great Texans who built the foundation of commerce in our state and continue to inspire our work today,” said Spagnola.