Hitchcock ISD Receives JET Grant to Train 65 Future Nurses with Support from COM

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) is partnering with Hitchcock Independent School District (HISD) to train 65 students as licensed vocational nurses through a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant totaling $190,769 awarded to HISD by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

“COM is proud to partner with HISD to support student success through this opportunity,” said Dr. Rebecca Montz, dean of instruction. “Students can graduate high school with a credential that immediately opens doors in the workforce.”

As Texas and the surrounding region continue to grow, demand for a skilled nursing workforce is increasing. Through this partnership, HISD students interested in nursing can get a head start on their career paths.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.

Photo: An LVN student bandages up a fellow COM student’s arm during the 2026 Disaster Simulation Day.