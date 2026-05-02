Home EducationHitchcock ISD Receives JET Grant to Train 65 Future Nurses with Support from COM
Education

Hitchcock ISD Receives JET Grant to Train 65 Future Nurses with Support from COM

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) is partnering with Hitchcock Independent School District (HISD) to train 65 students as licensed vocational nurses through a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant totaling $190,769 awarded to HISD by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

“COM is proud to partner with HISD to support student success through this opportunity,” said Dr. Rebecca Montz, dean of instruction. “Students can graduate high school with a credential that immediately opens doors in the workforce.”

As Texas and the surrounding region continue to grow, demand for a skilled nursing workforce is increasing. Through this partnership, HISD students interested in nursing can get a head start on their career paths.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.  

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.

Photo: An LVN student bandages up a fellow COM student’s arm during the 2026 Disaster Simulation Day.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Student Research Takes Center Stage at COM’s Twelfth Annual GCIC Academic Symposium

120 Ball High School Students to Sign Letters of Intent for Galveston...

Galveston College to hold public forumsfor presidential finalists on April 14

Galveston College announces presidential search finalists

Three scholarships created by UH-Clear Lake for new undergrads

College of the Mainland and Texas Woman’s University Join Houston Teacher Pathways...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper