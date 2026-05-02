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Galveston Port Wins Regional Development Award for Cruise Terminal 16

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 By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Houston Business Journal (HBJ) has honored the Galveston Wharves with a Landmark Award, recognizing the port’s new Cruise Terminal 16 as one of the best real estate projects in greater Houston.

 The port transformed a 1960s-era cargo warehouse into a $156 million cruise terminal in just 18 months. Opened in November 2025, Terminal 16 features a 165,000-square-foot terminal building with tropical landscaping, a seven-story parking garage, and two custom-built boarding bridges. The terminal is designed to efficiently move about 17,000 passengers and crew members on a cruise day. 

 Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, accepted the award in the Special Projects category at a ceremony hosted by HBJ in Houston on April 22. This is the third time HBJ judges have given the port the development award. Cruise terminals 10 and 25 also have been recognized.

In commenting on Terminal 16, Rees said, “Working with long-time port partners Bermello Ajamil & Partners, Hensel Phelps and Orion Marine Services, the port delivered a beautiful, environmentally sustainable cruise complex on time and on budget.” 

 The construction team connected two old warehouses, converted warehouse loading bays into huge windows for natural light and used pre-cast concrete for the parking garage. 

 “Building this fourth terminal allowed us to welcome two of the world’s major international cruise lines – MSC and Norwegian – to Galveston, giving our 46-million-person drive-to market two more great cruise vacation options. It also meets cruise industry needs for future growth and the port’s mission to be a major economic engine for business and jobs growth.” Rees said. 

 Rees said that the new terminal adds more than 1,000 jobs and $138 million annually to the local economy and strengthens Galveston’s position as America’s fourth busiest cruise port. 

 The terminal complex was designed to achieve LEED Silver certification with a range of energy efficient and environmental stewardship designs, including efficient use of energy and water, reduced outdoor lighting, and reuse of 85 percent of existing structures. Read more.

Located at the entrance to Galveston Bay and the Houston Ship Channel, the Port of Galveston has been a thriving maritime commercial center since 1825. Just 45 minutes from open seas, the 840-acre port has infrastructure and assets to serve growing cruise, cargo and commercial businesses. 

 The port is the fourth-ranked cruise home port in the U.S. with four cruise terminals. In 2026 the port projects 445 sailings and 3.9 million passenger movements, a new record for the port. 

 Galveston also leases and maintains a wide range of cargo facilities on the deep-water Galveston Harbor, which is ranked among the top 40 busiest U.S. cargo waterways. The Galveston Wharves is a self-sustaining city entity whose mission is to generate and reinvest port revenues to benefit the Galveston community with economic growth, jobs and sales tax revenues. www.PortofGalveston.com 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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