Re-opened library offers a lot Moore for customers

AFTER NEARLY SEVEN MONTHS OF renovations, Moore Memorial Public Library re-opened its doors on Monday morning in grand fashion. An overflow of excited citizens arrived early and had a splendid view of the ribbon cutting with the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce prior to the initial view of the improvements.

“This almost feels like Christmas Day,” said Assistant Director Cheryl Loewen. “I’m very happy to see the amazing turnout we’ve received. It’s also great to see a lot of faces we have not seen in some time.”

Moore Library shut its doors in early August to begin its interior facelift. Among the most immediate changes is a lounge that will allow guests to eat and drink along with an area to charge phones, an issue that had long been a challenge. The lounge also includes a pair of vending machines.

The expansion also carries over into a children’s section that was a hit almost immediately. The renovations took special care of the youth, who now have portals to climb into and read. The area now provides for even more children to come in and explore.

Also, the library now has more private study rooms and a pair of group meeting rooms that will be open for guests to check out. There is also a smaller meeting room that can accommodate up to 10 people.

“One of the best things about the changes was that we were able open up more space without double the cost of things,” said Director Luke Alvey-Henderson. “We’re happy that we were able to maintain a lot of what made the library so special.”

“This is a great day for our city,” said Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle, who oversaw what will was his final ribbon cutting after 16 years at the helm. “It’s perfect that it’s a day where school is out and that the kids are here to be a part of it.”

Monday was the culmination of a vision that started years ago. The library appeared set to receive its renovation in 2008 but the Great Recession hampered those plans. Alvey-Henderson helped carry the vision across the proverbial goal line after Beth Ryker Steiner, who served as director before he took the role two years ago, originally put the plan in motion.

Moore Library is home to over 150,000 volumes and has a picture-book collection that is regarded as one of the best in the state.

Following Monday’s re-opening, Moore Library returned back to business on Tuesday when it began resuming its regular hours. The library is open from 9:00am to 9:00pm on Monday-Wednesday, 9:00am to 6:00pm Thursday-Friday and 10:00am to 4:00pm on Saturdays.

