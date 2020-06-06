Frances Durisseau

With all that has been happening in our world, I’ve spent some time reflecting on who I am. I am me. Sometimes brilliant, fearless, and incredibly wise. Yet there are times I appear to have zero brain cells, want to run away in fear, and am utterly unwise. Sometimes I am brave and at other times feel like the Cowardly Lion in the Wizard Of Oz. I have learned to be at peace with all the various sides of me because as much as I want to be perfect, it’s in the imperfections that I learn, and I grow. I become stronger. I have learned to love the complete me. And she is beautiful and acceptable no matter what.

