Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

I. Am. Me.

By
/
On Jun 6, 2020
/
At 1:39pm
/
92 Views
Frances Durisseau

With all that has been happening in our world, I’ve spent some time reflecting on who I am. I am me. Sometimes brilliant, fearless, and incredibly wise. Yet there are times I appear to have zero brain cells, want to run away in fear, and am utterly unwise. Sometimes I am brave and at other times feel like the Cowardly Lion in the Wizard Of Oz. I have learned to be at peace with all the various sides of me because as much as I want to be perfect, it’s in the imperfections that I learn, and I grow. I become stronger. I have learned to love the complete me. And she is beautiful and acceptable no matter what.  

♫♥✻╰ღ╮ Frances Durisseau╭ღ╯✻♥♫
See my Inspirations By Frances in The POST Newspaper 

The POST Newspaper at
www.thepostnewspaper.net

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar