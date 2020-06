In Our Prayers

May 26

Rodolfo D. DeAsis

Born September 4, 1926

May 27

Elaine Denham

Born September 1, 1938

David Palmer Everton

Born May 2, 1942

Marian Virginia Bauer Fuller

Born November 16, 1925

John Gore

Born August 25, 1953

J.P. Morris

Born January 14, 1941

Robert Lynn Rice Jr.

Born December 13, 1970

Enrique Saladrigas

Born March 1, 1931

Craig Allen Spears

Born October 29, 1958

Emilio Juan Vega Jr.

Born July 4, 1980

May 28

Pamela Lynn (Spangler) Bourgoyne

Born June 28, 1962

Hugh Waddell Harmon

Born July 9, 1952

Helen Peikert Houston

Born December 25, 1937

Lewis Elward Maston

Born February 26, 1946

Donald Rogers

Born August 7, 1934

May 29

Ida Bowie

Born October 5, 1931

Kwasi Cockrell Sr.

Born September 11, 1977

Edna McCluskey

Born April 12, 1925

Josie Marie Pizzo Melia

Born November 27, 1937

Sue Marie (Johnson) Wiley

Born December 20, 1953

May 30

Richard Meadows Jr.

Born November 27, 1954

Lawrence Triplett Sr.

Born October 21, 1940

May 31

Annie Cruz

Born June 21, 1932

Joshua Don Kemmerling

Born November 8, 1937

Lionel Sweeney Sr.

Born August 14, 1953

June 1

Joni Lynn Dodd

Born August 9, 1953

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.