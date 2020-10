With a 59-0 win over Brazoswood on Saturday, John Snelson became the winningest coach in the history of the Dickinson High School football program. Snelson’s 72nd victory topped the 71 wins recorded by Dub Farris, who coached the Gators from 1979 thru 1987. Farris was also the coach of quarterback Andre Ware, who graduated from Dickinson and became the 1989 Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Houston.