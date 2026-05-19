Home NewsCommunityRecipesGrilled kebabs made a flavorful addition to any backyard barbecue 
Recipes

Grilled kebabs made a flavorful addition to any backyard barbecue 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Grilling enthusiasts are always on the lookout for something new to cook over an open flame. While traditional staples like steaks, hamburgers and hot dogs will never lose their favor among lovers of grilled food, expanding one’s grilling repertoire can open doors to new flavors and ensure meal time is always something to look forward to.

Fans of foods cooked over an open flame who want to try something new and flavorful can try this recipe for “Grilled Pork and Mango Kebabs With Chili Sauce” courtesy of Lines+Angles.

Grilled Pork and Mango Kebabs With Chili Sauce

Makes 4 Servings

For the chili sauce:

1/2 cups rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon caster sugar

2 red chilies, sliced

For the kebabs:

2 tablespoons whole grain mustard

1 cup pineapple juice

1 lime, juiced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black peppercorns

11/4 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed of silver skin and cut into chunks

1 large ripe mango

Olive oil, for brushing

1 handful small mint leaves

1. For the chili sauce: Whisk together all the ingredients for the chili sauce in a small saucepan. Warm over a low heat, stirring until the sugar and salt have dissolved. Set aside until needed.

2. For the kebabs: Preheat a grill to a moderately hot temperature.

3. Stir together the mustard, pineapple juice, lime juice, salt, and pepper in a large mixing bowl. Add the pork, stir well to coat, and set aside until the grill is preheated.

4. In the meantime, halve and pit the mango. Cut away the skin before cutting the flesh into cubes.

5. Thread the pork onto the skewers, alternating with the mango flesh. Brush the grates of the grill with some olive oil.

6. Lay the kebabs onto the grill and leave to cook, turning occasionally, until the pork and mango are lightly charred all over, about 8 to 10 minutes.

7. Remove from the grill to a plate and let rest for 5 minutes, covered loosely with aluminium foil.

8. Scatter with mint leaves and serve with the chili sauce on the side.

PC265855

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

A tasty way to add turkey to your mealtime rotation 

Roast vegetables make a healthy, filling summertime option

Spice up dinnertime with a Cajun classic 

Create your own portable energy booster right at home

Bring your burger-making skills to the next level this summer

Homemade chicken soup is ideal for cold and flu season

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper