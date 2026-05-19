Commissioner Miller Fires Back at Governor Abbott on Gas Tax 

“Why can’t the Governor follow President Trump’s lead and do right by working Texans?”

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today fired back after a spokesman for Governor Greg Abbott attempted to dismiss calls for temporary gas tax relief for hardworking Texans. Miller, who has repeatedly urged state leaders to provide relief as fuel prices hammer families, farmers, ranchers, truckers, and small businesses, said Texans are tired of excuses from political insiders while everyday families struggle to afford basic necessities.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“Texans have watched Governor Abbott repeatedly pick and choose when and how to wield executive authority over the years, whether through emergency declarations, disaster powers, regulatory actions, or suspending certain rules and regulations when it suited his priorities. The question Texans are asking is simple: if executive authority can be used aggressively in other situations, why wouldn’t every available tool be used right now to help hard working families being crushed by high fuel prices? Contrary to his statement today, the Governor should know that the state doesn’t even collect property taxes, so he couldn’t suspend those taxes if he wanted to.

Since I first called for this tax relief, four states have followed suit, and President Trump himself has said he intends to suspend the federal gas tax. Why can’t the Governor follow President Trump’s lead and do right by working Texans?

Texans are tired of the Austin crowd that suddenly becomes powerless whenever real Texans need relief. Funny how the Governor’s executive authority always seems available for everything except giving taxpayers a break.

I’ll keep fighting for lower costs and real relief for Texas families whether that makes the political insiders uncomfortable or not.”