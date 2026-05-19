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LNG Exporting from the Shores of Texas

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright was in Sabine Pass, Texas, on Friday addressing a team of workers at the Golden Pass LNG terminal. LNG is liquefied natural gas.

“Our country and world run on oil and gas,” said Wright.

He compared the work and spirit required to build the facility to the brave pioneers who built America. He expressed that they had all worked diligently at a time when America seemed to be turning away from fossil fuel production and growth.

“President Trump told me, ‘When you’re down there, tell them thank you. Tell them a huge thank you from President Trump,’” said Wright.

The workers listened as Wright spoke about the significance of natural gas in supplying the nation and the world with the energy needed to generate electricity.

“Energy makes our lives possible. We are now the world’s largest exporter of natural gas. It’s the fastest-growing export in the U.S.,” said Wright.

Twenty years ago, the United States was the largest importer of oil and natural gas. Now, because of drilling in shale reservoirs, the U.S. has become the world’s leading exporters of natural gas and other forms of energy.

Whistles and applause from the workers followed Wright’s speech.

Wright stepped off the stage and reached out to personally thank as many workers as possible.

Golden Pass LNG began exporting liquefied natural gas in April 2026.

With recent final investment decisions for additional export capacity, U.S. LNG exports are projected to more than double from current levels by the early 2030s.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

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