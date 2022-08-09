First Looks at Texans, Cowboys

The high school volleyball weekend is filled with tournaments involving local squads throughout the state. Friday is loaded with high school football scrimmages (try seven), while Saturday offers pro football fans a first look at the Texans and Cowboys, who each start their pregame schedules.

Wednesday: The Astros continue their series against the Rangers starting at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Astros) and Bally’s Sportsnet Southwest (Rangers) each will have the game and will start their respective pregame shows at 6:30pm.

Thursday: Volleyball tournaments are back, highlighted by the elite Pearland Varsity Tournament that will include Clear Brook, Clear Creek, Clear Springs and Friendswood. Clear Falls and Dickinson will be among the teams entered in the Austin Westwood Tournament, while Galveston will be at the Pasadena Memorial Tournament.

The Astros and Rangers conclude their series at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest and Bally’s Sportsnet Southwest will have dual coverage starting with pregame shows at 12:30pm.

Friday: There will be high school football scrimmages galore, with Clear Falls at Friendswood, Clear Springs at Deer Park, Galveston Ball at Clear Lake (Challenger/Columbia), Houston Furr at Hitchcock, Brazosport at La Marque, Santa Fe at Columbia and St. Pius at Texas City each start at 7:00pm.

The one non-tourney volleyball match will have rivals La Marque at Hitchcock starting at 5:30pm.

It’s home cooking for the Astros over the weekend as they host the Athletics beginning at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: Opening week of the NFL preseason will see the Saints visiting the Texans starting at 7:00pm, with KTRK13 starting coverage at 6:30pm. The Cowboys will also be in action as they visit the Broncos starting at 8:00pm in a game that will be aired on NFL Network.

The Astros and Athletics meet at 6:10pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest coverage starting at 5:30pm with the pregame show.

Houston’s sports trifecta is completed by the Dynamo, who host CF Montreal at 8:00pm. The game will be aired (territorial restrictions) on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest.