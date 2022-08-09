LC American Legion 554 Reaches American Legion World Series

League City Post 554 of Texas has reached the American Legion Baseball World Series by defeating Petaluma, CA, 3-2, in the Western regional championship game.

The team is one of 8 teams nationwide to advance from their respective regional tournaments to The American Legion Baseball World Series which will be played Aug. 11-16, at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C. All 15 games of the 2022 American Legion World Series will be available for viewing via ESPN broadcast or streaming services. Visit The American Legion website for a complete schedule.

American Legion Baseball has taught hundreds of thousands of young Americans the importance of sportsmanship, good health and active citizenship. American Legion Baseball has been, and continues to be, a stepping stone for millions of young people who have gone on to serve their country or community, raise families or play the sport at the highest level.

Millions of players have lent their talents to American Legion baseball since its founding in 1925, and countless have gone on to play college and professional baseball. Current major league baseball players who participated in American Legion Baseball include: Daniel Bard, Alec Bohm, Jackie Bradley Jr., Alex Bregman, Kris Bryant, Madison Bumgarner, Aaron Civale, J.P. Crawford, Jacob deGrom, Jake Diekman, Sean Doolittle, J.P. Feyereisen, Joey Gallo, Brad Hand, Bryce Harper, Rich Hill, Tanner Houck, Craig Kimbrel, Jordan Montgomery, Wil Myers, A.J. Pollock, Albert Pujols, J.T. Realmuto, David Robertson, Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Paul Sewald, Daulton Varsho, Justin Verlander, Michael Wacha, Brandon Woodruff and Mike Yastrzemski.