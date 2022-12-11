Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 63 degrees. Fish deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts. The jetty is holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Sloughs holding redfish on grass lines close to Sievers Cut. Redfish are between Stingaree’s and the rollover in deeper marshes biting a popping cork with shrimp, twitch bait, or split tails. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 63 degrees. Trout and redfish are good in the northwest corner of the bay. North of the Fred Hartman bridge anglers are finding black drum, redfish, and speckled trout. Best catches have been on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 63 degrees. Higher than normal tides have pushed the trout and redfish into the back bayous and along the grassy shorelines. Bull redfish are schooling in the mouth of the bay, diving birds pinpointing their location. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. North shore of Smith Point holding redfish and trout under the birds. Gas wells in East Bay holding black drum on the bottom with shrimp. Deep Reef to Whitehead Reef is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic split tail in beetle green clear or just clear. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 65 degrees. Black drum and sheepshead are coming off the gas wells in the open bay using live shrimp. West side shorelines and Moses Lake holding decent numbers of speckled trout and redfish using live shrimp and soft plastics. Schools of bull redfish are roaming the open bay from Clear Lake to Eagle Point. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The railway bridge by causeway is holding some drum and oversized redfish on shrimp, crab, or mullet. Bull redfish are in the channel on both jetties. Surfside has sheepshead and trout on shrimp under popping cork or free line near the rocks. Redfish are at both ends of the harbor and at Pelican Island Bridge. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 64 degrees. A mix of speckled trout, black drum, and redfish being caught over shell reefs for those drifting with live shrimp and soft plastics. A few birds still working over schools of trout in the open bay. Flounder are still in the bay, which is good news for anglers waiting on the fishery to reopen on December 15. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. While the winds blow from the North look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout, watch the tides in shallows. South of Cold Pass waders are getting trout and redfish in deeper waters. Jones Bay holding a few fish early on soft plastic. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Texas City: GOOD. 63 degrees. Bull redfish bite continues to be good along the Galveston jetties and the Texas City Dike. Big black drum showing up in better numbers, best bait, shad, cut mullet, and live crab. Sheepshead are showing along the Galveston jetties. Best bait is live shrimp tossed close to the rocks. Plenty of anglers catching and releasing flounder from the Galveston harbor. The season opens December 15. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The fishing is similar this week as the rock barriers between Swan Lake to the dike continue to hold redfish and trout on artificials in Texas roach, or purple/chartreuse. The croaker run is still okay at the dike. Bull redfish are between midway to the end on crab or cut bait. Gas wells, holding black drum on shrimp on the bottom. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 63 degrees. The Brazos, Bastrop Bayou, Christmas Bay, Chocolate Bay and Bastrop Bay have continued to fish great for drum, sheepshead, redfish and trout throwing live shrimp off the bottom. Some birds are working to lead the way to fish. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: GREAT. 65 degrees. Sand trout, gulf trout and redfish are good drifting with artificials. Wade fishing is producing catches of big trout. Redfish have moved back into the marsh with the increased water temperature, but the bite will pick up after a cold front. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: GREAT. 65 degrees. The Colorado River continues to be stained, but the bite will turn on in about a week when the water clears. The bay redfish are biting cut mullet and shrimp. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

Port O’Connor: SLOW. 65 degrees. Redfish are good during the tide change on Spanish sardines or live shrimp. Bull redfish have slowed some at the ends of the jetty. The quality of fish is still there but the quantity is down. Sheepshead are numerous on dead or live shrimp. Few trout on artificials and live shrimp. Few drum on dead shrimp. Report by Captain Marty Medford, Captain Marty’s Fish of a Lifetime Guide Service.