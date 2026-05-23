Fishing Forecast

Bolivar

FAIR. 65 degrees. Fishing has been hit-or-miss with few reports due to the high winds. Trout and redfish can be caught wading the pockets and around structures.



Trinity Bay

GOOD. 65 degrees. An influx of freshwater from recent rains upstream, including water moving down the Trinity River has made its way into Trinity Bay. This added freshwater is providing a healthy refresh to the system and is expected to help clean

up the bay and benefit the trout bite moving forward. Speckled trout remain concentrated in the north complex. They are being found in deep guts and along drop-offs, and as water temperatures warm, they are moving onto reefs and reef

edges. Trout are being caught on imitation shad in the Glacier Freeze color, paired with 1/8-1⁄4 ounce jig heads. Positioning is key, so staying upwind and casting downwind has helped maximize bites. Anglers should determine where fish are

staged in the water column and consistently work that zone. Redfish are active in marshes along drop-offs and can be targeted with paddle tails or under popping corks. A strong concentration of redfish is being found along rocks with drains, as

well as shallow shell reefs. As water temperatures rise, redfish are also pushing into back lakes over mud and shell, providing excellent sight-casting opportunities in shallow-draft boats. Black drum are being caught around buoys and structure on

popping corks with both live shrimp and imitation shrimp. Sheepshead are mixed in with drum and are being caught around pilings and hard structure. Always monitor weather conditions closely and remember to wear your kill switch while navigating

bay waters. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing. Good action for trout and redfish wading near and over shell reefs. The northern end of the bay is producing speckled trout along with redfish. best on artificial but live shrimp anglers

doing well too. Tabbs Bay, Scotts Bay, and Burnett Bays are good for trout, a few redfish, black drum, and sheepshead along ship channel rocks and over hard bottom. The best bite is on live shrimp fished under popping corks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.



East Galveston Bay

GOOD. 69 degrees. The water clarity was extremely good this past week for East Galveston Bay. The trout bite is good throwing salt and pepper and chartreuse paddle tails on 1/8 ounce jig heads. With higher tides than in previous weeks, we

have been able to fish some back lake flats close to drains. The redfish bite was decent this week, around drains and in the shallow water areas back in the marsh. We are still using Imitation shrimp lures and tails under popping corks, with 12-18

inch leaders to trigger bites, as well as weightless rat tails, and flukes. Remember, this time of year brings some of the best opportunities for bigger fish, with fewer fishers on the water, and bigger fish on the prowl, so get out and make it happen

with your family and friends. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC.



Galveston Bay

GOOD. 65 degrees. Fishing has been slow mid bay due to the winds. Fishing will improve within the next few weeks. Good catches of some really nice red snapper in state waters along with bull redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston

Bay Charter Fishing.



West Galveston Bay

GOOD. 65 degrees. Some solid speckled trout are being caught wading shallow water along grass shorelines. A few good catches in deeper guts near shallow water with live bait. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.



Houston

GOOD. Water clear; 71 degrees; 0.09 feet above pool. Fishing on Lake Houston is heating up as water temperatures rise, making it an excellent time to target multiple species. Largemouth bass are being caught in 2-4 feet of water under dead lily pads and around cypress trees near adjacent drop-offs, with spinnerbaits, buzzbaits, and chatterbaits in white and green producing strong results. White bass have pushed into Spring, Cypress, Peach, and Caney creeks as well as the East Fork, where they’re hitting small rattle traps, curly-tail jigs, and Rooster tails in white, black, and chartreuse; focus on pockets, holes, and eddies, especially behind laydowns. Crappie are holding tight to structure in the muddy East Fork and Lucious Bayou and

are biting hand-tied jigs and small dark plastics. Catfish are active along creek and river drop-offs on punch bait and fresh shad. Always wear your kill switch and stay prepared for changing weather conditions. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack

Attack Fishing.



Texas City

GOOD. 65 degrees. Oversized black drum and a few bull redfish can be caught off the docks with live half crab or cut bait. Sheepshead can be caught near rocks with live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.



Freeport

FAIR. 58 degrees. Oyster Creeks and Bastrop Bayou, Chocolate Bayou, Halls Bayou and any area where it is draining is producing redfish, trout, drum, sheephead and few flounder. Use live shrimp under a popping cork, or slowly work swimbaits or gulp shrimp on the bottom. The Brazos River and San Bernard River are good for redfish, drum, speckled trout, and flounder using live or dead shrimp or throwing 3/8 ounce jigs with swimbaits or gulp shrimp fishing slow on the bottom. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.