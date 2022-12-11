Friendswood FFA Participates in State’s FFA Leadership Event

Members of the Friendswood FFA Chapter traveled to Huntsville on Friday, December 2 to compete in Texas FFA’s Leadership Career Development Events.

Friendswood’s Radio Broadcasting Team qualified for the State competition by finishing first or second in one of the State’s 66 district competitions and first or second in one of 12 area competitions. More than 5,000 entries began the statewide-tournament in 14 different events which reflect classroom instruction in basic leadership skills. There were 764 Radio Broadcasting Teams in the state this year.

Friendswood FFA placed ninth in the Radio Broadcasting Contest. Team members included:

Matti Rister, Madyson McAshlan and Aryana Gerald.

The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA associations with a membership of more than 156,000 active FFA members. FFA programs teach skills in leadership, career development and personal growth. FFA gives students the opportunity to practically apply classroom knowledge to real-world experiences through local, state and national competitions.

Sam Houston State University has partnered with Texas FFA in hosting these competitions for more than 80 years.