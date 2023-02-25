The entire Texas City Lady Stings Powerlifting team has qualified for the Regional Meet! Here are the individual results from the Last Chance Regional Qualifier in Alvin on Feburary 18:
Sa’Myria Brown 7th, Jaiden Dotson 5th, Genesis Lara 2nd, Libny Paxtor-Gomez 1st, Rendi Taylor 8th, Leawana Williams 4th
Coach Taylor said, “These girls competed hard and their hard work paid off!
Texas City Powerlifting Girls Regional Qualifiers are:
Sa’Myria Brown, Jaiden Dotson, Jaylnn Hardy, Amaya Horton, Genesis Lara, Myla Mosley, Libny Paxtor-Gomez, Rendi Taylor, Leawana Williams.