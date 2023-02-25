February is Going, Going (And Will Be), Gone

Seriously, are we really approaching March already?

Sunday: The Rockets visit the Trail Blazers for an 8:00pm tip. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 7:30pm with the pregame show.

Monday: The high school baseball schedule will have St. Thomas at Clear Brook at 6:00pm, followed by Dobie at Clear Falls at 6:30pm.

La Marque’s soccer teams are at Iowa Colony, with the girls starting at 530pm and the boys hitting the pitch at 7:30pm.

Texas City’s boys’ golf team will be among those competing in a meet at Clear Creek Golf Course. Pearland Dawson will serve as the host.

Tuesday: A busy softball schedule starts with Episcopal at Hitchcock and Hemstead at La Marque beginning at 5:00pm, followed by Clear Brook at Clear Falls, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Dickinson, Galveston Ball at Friendswood, La Porte at state-ranked Santa Fe and Manvel at Texas City each beginning at 6:30pm.

The baseball slate will be La Marque at Tomball Kings at 3:00pm, with Clear Creek at Pasadena Memorial at 3:30pm. Clear Springs hosts the state’s top team in 6A when Pearland visits for a 6:00 pm start, while Bay Area Christian at Texas City starts at 7:00pm.

In boys’ soccer, Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, Santa Fe at Friendswood, and Texas City at Angleton each start at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, the girls’ soccer slate has Clear Lake at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Brazoswood at Clear Springs, Friendswood at Santa Fe and Angleton at Texas City will each start at 7:30pm.

The Rockets close out the month with a visit from two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets. Tipoff is at 7:00pm with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.