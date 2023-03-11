Sunday, March 12, 2023
I Am Beauty Instead of Ashes

By Jacqueline Melancon

I am more than what you see with your eyes. Even though I may be broken and crying on the inside. Even though I don’t see anything positive to look forward too. Even though there seems to be no way out, or hope. God say’s I’m more than that. I want you to believe and see yourselves as God see’s you. Luke 4: 18 says, “Jesus was sent to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed; to proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord.”

Please know that you should feel very special because Jesus came just for you. He loves you just that much. He came to set you free of hurt, and captivity. He wants you to see clearly what He can and will do for you. He wants you to call out to Him for help and deliverance. He can set you free of the chaos in yourself and in the those around you. When you trust, and believe, and thank Him in advance you will know that it was only Him that gave you the victory.  

Jeremiah 18: 1-6 “Just as the clay was marred (not it’s best), by the one who was making it; he decided to make it over again and it was good to the maker.  So are you.” You are the clay and God is the potter. He can turn you messed up, out of control life around. From a moth into a beautiful butterfly, from ashes into beauty. Your transformation will be good to the maker, the true and living God.

Start declaring and speaking as though your life has already turned around. Isaiah 61: 3 “I am beauty instead of ashes, I have oil of joy instead of mourning, I have the garment of praise instead of heaviness. I am righteousness.” God has restored me. 

Your prayer should be God open my eyes so I can see and be who you say I am.

  • I am not condemned by God. Romans 8:1
  • I am the righteousness of God. 2 Corinthians 5: 21
  • God loves me. 1 John 4: 16
  • I am precious in God’s eye. Zechariah 2: 8
  • I am more valuable than precious jewelry. Proverbs 31: 10
  • I can do all things because Christ strengthens me. Philippians 4: 13
  • I am more than a conqueror. Romans 8: 37
  • I have the greater one inside me. 1 John 4:4

Darrell Evans released a song “I’m Trading my Sorrows” Some of the words are: 

“I’m trading my sorrows, I’m trading my shame, I’m laying them down for the joy of the Lord. I’m trading my sickness, I’m trading my pain, I’m laying them down for the joy of the Lord. 

I am pressed but not crushed, persecuted but not abandoned. Struck down but not destroyed. I am blessed beyond the curse for His promise will endure. His joy is going to be my strength. Though the sorrow may last for the night. His joy comes in the morning. Yes Lord, yes Lord, yes yes Lord, Amen.”

Hold on to the positive and let your ashes become beauty. 

Services Offered by Woman Restore in our local community: 

  • Woman Restore Podcast
  • Prayer (virtual, onsite) 
  • Counseling
  • Spiritual Guidance
  • Mentorship
  • Small Group (virtual-Woman Restore Facebook Group)
  • Book Club (virtual) 
  • Workshops
  • Conferences
  • Outreach/Events
  • Basic needs provisions

If you need prayer email us at info@womanrestore.com  or call (832) 304-3952

Jacqueline Melancon is an executive officer and work alongside the visionary and founder of Woman Restore LaShell Amey. Woman Restore vision is to teach women that they can have a new life in Jesus Christ. We desire to help women break-free from the strongholds of their past. Jacqueline is an ordained Chaplain, Christian counselor, coach, and mentor to women in the judicial system. Her desire is to bring hope to the hopeless. Isaiah 61: 3 I am beauty instead of ashes, oil of joy instead of mourning, garment of praise instead of heaviness. God is a restorer.

