Veterans Corner: Update on Houston VA Town Hall

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

Seventeen days to Texas Veterans Town Hall, and now Houston VA will also be onsite doing PACT Act toxic screenings!

Veterans and veteran community members: I want to update you on some happenings at the Texas Veterans Town Hall, a nonpartisan, community effort to help demonstrate to the veteran community that veterans, indeed, are not alone.

Houston VA is coming to:

1. present on the PACT Act and even more new developments as the law rolls out and is expanding;

2. perform PACT Act toxic screenings;

3. enroll veterans into healthcare;

4. positively interact with veterans to help provide resources;

5. better understand the most immediate concerns and needs of the veterans community.

Congressional and State Representatives will be in attendance to offer resolution resources and how to best reach out to their offices for that support with any grievances, big or small.

Nonprofits, veteran-owned businesses and local community supporters will be there to share in outreach as well.

It’s all about veterans, soon-to-be veterans and veterans’ families. It’s not political in nature or intent because the veterans community is exceptionally diverse, which makes serving veterans a sometimes difficult task given outward narratives. This is why we ask that everyone coming to the event to please share our veteran-centric focus to increase wellness and engage in the hard work it takes to finally bring everyone home safely while not failing to remember those that have sacrificed all.

On March 27, 2023 @ Ellington Airport’s Vietnam War Flight Museum Hangar Bay (12101 Blume, Houston, 77034) it’s Texas Veterans Town Hall time! The event is brought to you by Vietnam Veterans of America, Veterans 4 Veterans, Operation Honor Our Local Vets, and Law 4 Warriors with support of local veterans organizations such as SERVE, VFW and American Legion Posts, Greater Houston Veterans Rotary, Houston Regional Veterans Chamber of Commerce, and many more including veteran-owned businesses. VA’s Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Medical Center will be in attendance and serving Texas veterans on the spot!

Please come out to learn more about the PACT Act, New Family Caregivers Program, Community Care and Survivors benefits, get registered in VA healthcare & participate in PACT Act toxic screenings, onsite by Michael E. DeBakey VHA staff, (and possible onsite claims intake by VA’s VBA Regional Office Houston), meet supportive Congressional members, staff & contacts, Veteran Service Organizations & Officers, veteran nonprofit leaders and veteran owned businesses as we share the voices of veterans and support the veterans community.

We’ll be sharing veterans stories as we learn about the topics.

Our MC is Greater Houston Veterans Rotary President Bob Gebhard, and the evening will also include casual viewing of military aircraft from past & present. If you’d like to set up a presence*- please bring a table and your outreach information to share; there is no fee to do this but there is a lot to learn and great networking opportunities.

Plus, meet the photographer, daughter of Vietnam Veteran, Renee Rodriguez, who will be sharing her photography experience and tribute to all United States veterans at the Rotunda of the Texas State Capitol in April 2023.

Don’t miss this event! See you there!

*Please arrive to set up between 5PM to 6PM. Doors open between 6PM and 6:30 PM(veterans tend to arrive early) and the event begins at 7:00PM. All media are welcome to come out and show support.

Please email: Legal@TexasVeteransTownHall.com and let us know your organization plans to attend.

Thank you on behalf of The Texas Gulf Coast Veterans Coalition, a community needs awareness group in the Texas Gulf Coast, Third Coast Region.

See you there –

Dorothy Meindok

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.