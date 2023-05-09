Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Astros Remain Roadbound 
Baseball

Astros Remain Roadbound 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

A weekend set against the White Sox will mark the final stretch of a lengthy road swing for the Astros. For those needing a local pro sports fix, the Dynamo’s match on Saturday evening could be a great way to celebrate Mother’s Day for the soccer mom in your life.

Wednesday: The Astros conclude their series at the Angels beginning at 3:07pm. Catch AT&T Sportsnet Southwest at 2:30pm for the pregame show.

Thursday: The state track and field finals begin on the campus of the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium. See the list for the area schools and athletes who will be competing between now and Saturday.

Friday: It’s a weekend in the Windy City for the Astros, who begin a set at the White Sox starting at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest has the coverage starting with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Saturday: KRIV26 will have the middle game of the series between the Astros and White Sox as it will be part of the Baseball Night in America coverage starting at 6:00pm with the game starting at 6:10pm.

The Dynamo host the Seattle Sounders starting at 7:30pm. The match can be seen as part of Apple’s MLS Season Pass. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Path To State Continues

Stay West, Young Astros

Astros After Dark

Santa Fe junior varsity baseball team

BASEBALL, NOTHING BUT BASEBALL 

Friendswood alum Izaac Pacheco

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close