Astros Remain Roadbound 

A weekend set against the White Sox will mark the final stretch of a lengthy road swing for the Astros. For those needing a local pro sports fix, the Dynamo’s match on Saturday evening could be a great way to celebrate Mother’s Day for the soccer mom in your life.

Wednesday: The Astros conclude their series at the Angels beginning at 3:07pm. Catch AT&T Sportsnet Southwest at 2:30pm for the pregame show.

Thursday: The state track and field finals begin on the campus of the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium. See the list for the area schools and athletes who will be competing between now and Saturday.

Friday: It’s a weekend in the Windy City for the Astros, who begin a set at the White Sox starting at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest has the coverage starting with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Saturday: KRIV26 will have the middle game of the series between the Astros and White Sox as it will be part of the Baseball Night in America coverage starting at 6:00pm with the game starting at 6:10pm.

The Dynamo host the Seattle Sounders starting at 7:30pm. The match can be seen as part of Apple’s MLS Season Pass.