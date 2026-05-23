Astros Resume Silver Boot Series

After completing a three-game set at the Cubs, the Astros return to American League West competition when they take on in-state rival Texas on Monday in a continuation of the Silver Boot Series. Houston won two of the first three games when the teams met on May 15-17.

Sunday: The Astros complete their weekend series against the Cubs at 1:20 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: Memorial Day leads the Astros to Arlington, where they open a four-game series against the Rangers. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5:30 PM, leading into the first pitch at 6:05 PM.

Tuesday: Space City Home Network starts the pregame show for the Astros-Rangers at 6:30 PM, followed by the first pitch of the second game of the series at 7:05 PM.