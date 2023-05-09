The Meaning Behind Mother’s Day Flowers 

Mother’s Day is a time to express love and appreciation for mothers, sentiments that are often expressed with gifts. Flowers are a popular present to bestow on Mother’s Day, as they can brighten a room and bring a sweet aroma to any household.

While any flowers may ultimately suffice on Mother’s Day, gift givers may want to select flowers for Mom that convey specific messages. The language of flowers has been recognized for centuries. Though perhaps not as heralded as it once was, flower symbolism persists to this day. Here’s a look at some of the meanings behind certain types of flowers to help guide Mother’s Day gifting.

· Amaryllis: These plants start as bulbs and are naturally spring-blooming flowers. The name comes from the Greek word “amarysso,” which means “to sparkle,” and they symbolize pride.

· Aster: These daisy-like flowers are delicate-looking perennials. Asters make great gifts because they symbolize love and daintiness.

· Begonia: There are more than 2,000 types of begonias, and the flower symbolizes deep thoughts. Begonias were made famous by French horticulturist Michel Bégon, who thought the blooms looked like beautiful girls.

· Bleeding heart: These flowers are red and pink blossoms that look like the perfect heart shape with a teardrop at the bottom. They’re beautiful and symbolic of love and affection.

· Buttercup: These are associated with youthfulness and cheerfulness and can call to mind childhood days spent picking buttercups and holding them under chins to reveal that you like butter. The flower is known for its beauty and innocent charm.

· Camellia (white): White camellias stand for purity and innocence, but they also symbolize admiration and respect. Camellias make beautiful additions to any bouquet.

· Daisy: Daisies are happy-looking flowers, and according to Norse mythology they represent motherhood and children.

· Delphinium: Delphiniums come in pink, white and blue varieties and embody youth and renewal. They’re a good pick if you want to convey a continued or renewed affection for a person.

· Tulip: Tulips with an orange hue are thought to represent understanding and appreciation. They can express appreciation for Mom or another special person. Yellow tulips symbolize happiness, while pink tulips are symbolic of love. Red blooms should be reserved for sweethearts.

Various flowers symbolize feelings people want to express to their mothers, grandmothers and other special women on Mother’s Day.