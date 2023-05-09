Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » The Meaning Behind Mother’s Day Flowers 
Inspirations

The Meaning Behind Mother’s Day Flowers 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Mother’s Day is a time to express love and appreciation for mothers, sentiments that are often expressed with gifts. Flowers are a popular present to bestow on Mother’s Day, as they can brighten a room and bring a sweet aroma to any household.

While any flowers may ultimately suffice on Mother’s Day, gift givers may want to select flowers for Mom that convey specific messages. The language of flowers has been recognized for centuries. Though perhaps not as heralded as it once was, flower symbolism persists to this day. Here’s a look at some of the meanings behind certain types of flowers to help guide Mother’s Day gifting.

· Amaryllis: These plants start as bulbs and are naturally spring-blooming flowers. The name comes from the Greek word “amarysso,” which means “to sparkle,” and they symbolize pride.

· Aster: These daisy-like flowers are delicate-looking perennials. Asters make great gifts because they symbolize love and daintiness.

· Begonia: There are more than 2,000 types of begonias, and the flower symbolizes deep thoughts. Begonias were made famous by French horticulturist Michel Bégon, who thought the blooms looked like beautiful girls.

· Bleeding heart: These flowers are red and pink blossoms that look like the perfect heart shape with a teardrop at the bottom. They’re beautiful and symbolic of love and affection.

· Buttercup: These are associated with youthfulness and cheerfulness and can call to mind childhood days spent picking buttercups and holding them under chins to reveal that you like butter. The flower is known for its beauty and innocent charm.

· Camellia (white): White camellias stand for purity and innocence, but they also symbolize admiration and respect. Camellias make beautiful additions to any bouquet.

· Daisy: Daisies are happy-looking flowers, and according to Norse mythology they represent motherhood and children.

· Delphinium: Delphiniums come in pink, white and blue varieties and embody youth and renewal. They’re a good pick if you want to convey a continued or renewed affection for a person.

· Tulip: Tulips with an orange hue are thought to represent understanding and appreciation. They can express appreciation for Mom or another special person. Yellow tulips symbolize happiness, while pink tulips are symbolic of love. Red blooms should be reserved for sweethearts.

Various flowers symbolize feelings people want to express to their mothers, grandmothers and other special women on Mother’s Day. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Are you in love with God?

Pink Spiders and Other Unexpected Events

FAITHFUL: A FAITH-IN-ACTION COLUMN

Brenda and the Bible: Going After The Promises of God By Brenda Groves

‘Putting Prayer Back In Its Place’ 

Brenda and the Bible: The “Rock” By Brenda Groves

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close