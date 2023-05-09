Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Events

Classic Cars Return to Sixth Street

by Brandon Williams
The weather was hot on Saturday. What was hotter, however, was the quality of classic cars that were on Texas City’s Sixth Street during the 10th Annual Lone Star Deluxe Hot Rod and Music Festival.

Nearly 100 classic cars and motorcycles were available for attendees to get up close and personal with throughout a hot and steamy day that included a variety of music from the Stolen Parts Band and the Bellfuries. There was also an abundance of food trucks that assured no one went home hungry

Saturday’s show only bolstered the value of Texas City’s classic downtown area, which should invite other businesses to consider dropping in either for one-off events or as daily establishments. 

