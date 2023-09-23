Monday, September 25, 2023
Baseball

Pennant Chase Tightens for Astros

by Brandon Williams
The Astros will have their fans up late as they visit the Mariners for the first of three crucial games as the teams compete for the American League West title. Houston opened the weekend a half-game ahead of both Seattle and Texas for the division. The week also begins with the usual slate of high school volleyball and tennis on Tuesday.

Sunday: The Texans head to Jacksonville in search of their first win of the DeMeco Ryans era with a 12:00pm date at the Jaguars. KRIV26 will have the game live.

KRIV26 also has the Cowboys visiting the Cardinals at 3:25pm. 

The Astros close out the weekend set against the visiting Royals at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts with the pregame show at 12:30pm.

Monday: Texas City plays host to fall league softball beginning at 5:00pm.

Nothing but an American League playoff berth is on the line when the Astros open a three-game at the Mariners starting at 8:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 8:00pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The evening’s volleyball schedule begins at 6:00pm with Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, Hempstead at Hitchcock, Columbia at Santa Fe, and Texas City at Santa Fe. Friendswood at Manvel and Galveston Ball at Sweeny both start at 6:30pm.

In high school tennis, Clear Brook at Clear Falls starts at 3:00pm, followed by Clear Springs at Clear Creek at 3:15pm. Texas City at Galveston Ball begins at 4:30pm.

A pair of water polo matches are on the slate with Clear Brook at Clear Creek and Clear Falls at Clear Lake. The girls’ matches start at 5:30pm with the boys’ matches starting at 6:45pm.
Astros fans will have to stay up even later for the second game of the series against the Mariners. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the pregame show at 8:30pm, leading into the 9:00pm start. The game is also nationally televised on TBS.

