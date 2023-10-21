Brenda and the Bible: Marriage is Like a Box of Chocolates 

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

Dear Readers, remembering the goodness of God is essential in the times we live in, and it is not only the headlines that can trouble us, just day to day challenges can weigh on our hearts. So, I wanted to share with you again this reminder of an experience I had many years ago with the Lord … and a cow.

The cow stared at me and I stared back.

She had a far away look in her eyes, and I could only imagine at the time what she must be thinking about me as I sat in my vehicle just a few yards away from her. With my chin resting on my steering wheel and only a cattle guard separating us, I wondered if the cow was just sizing up my Jeep ….

“Whew, and I thought I needed to lose a few pounds. That big heifer over there must weigh a ton! Poor thing, someone should tell her she’s only supposed to ‘cheeeeeew’ the cud, not swallow.” Lol!

I had just navigated the roadways in a heavy rain which led me to that place again. A little county road that I stop at sometimes on the way home from work, a special meeting place with the Lord.

Several issues had popped up at work during the day that had demanded my full attention. As I tried to focus on the solution for one, another would surface. Throw in a couple of calls from family about “urgent” matters and the storm clouds began to brew. Inside my mind and outside of our building the wind had picked up, and by the time I left the office for the day we had a full blown storm raging all around the city.

My own emotions were in such turmoil and I was battling to gain control of them. (Because I have learned too many times in the past, once those get loose, it’s like trying to control a team of run away horses.)

So as I sat at the entrance of the pasture all I wanted to do was have a gripe fest and complain to God. Tell Him all about the problems and offenses that had built up against me all day. Bring Him up to speed, so to speak, on every detail that had transpired, just in case He had missed something. I also wanted to express to Him that I needed to feel His love for me more often.

But I didn’t.

With a deep sigh I started the motor and headed back to the main road. Still focused on my own troubles I pulled up to the stop sign and glanced briefly to my left where immediately my bottom jaw dropped open about a foot.

There was not one, but TWO of the most vividly colored rainbows I have ever seen. They were magnificent, draped across the backdrop of the angry dark purple storm now retreating quickly to the North. I grabbed my camera and started clicking.

Suddenly a scripture came to mind and I recited it out loud. “Rejoice in the Lord always, again, I say rejoice.” Philippians 4:4

Then I stopped, as the Lord brought to my remembrance the author of that verse, the apostle Paul. And what was going on in his life when he wrote those words.

He was in prison at the time for preaching the Gospel in the name of Jesus. He had been beaten, probably cold, hungry, thirsty. The isolation. The odors, and there were most certainly rats and bugs to be found in abundance. (No A/C or heat in that prison, or cable TV, or hot meals, showers, medical supplies …)

But still Paul could write those words because he knew without a doubt how much God loved Him, and that’s where he chose to focus his thoughts. He meditated on the “Gift,” our Lord Jesus Christ. Paul also wrote, “for our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory, while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.” 2 Corinthians 4:17-18

I shouted out loud, “That’s it! Lord, you sent Your only begotten Son (John 3:16) to die in my place, how much more proof do I need of your great love for me. Thank-you, thank-you, THANK-YOU!!”

Suddenly I had draped around my heart and soul, “A garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness.” (Isaiah 61:3) The whole time the word of the Lord was there with me, holding me, protecting me, encouraging me, strengthening me, loving me … I was just looking in the wrong direction!!

You know, somewhere over every rainbow is the word of God, and it is not to make us proud, but if you understand how perfect God became imperfect man, so that we can know Him. Well, it will humble you and bring you to your knees in gratitude for His unfailing love … just for you.

And to think, while I was focused on the ordinary, I nearly missed the EXTRAORDINARY!

So now we know … WHAT THE COW WAS STARING AT !!!

