Obituary

In Our Prayers 

October 9

Andres Arevalo 

Born February 17, 1928

William “Bill” F. DeSoto 

Born March 2, 1947

Larry Warren Dyke 

Born September 25, 1932

Cora Jean Griffin 

Born September 2, 1940

October 10

Erline White Chauvin 

Born June 25, 1939

Mary Foytik Fletcher 

Died at the age of 70

Ronald Keith Long  

Born January 27, 1932

Wade Melvin Vance 

Born February 1, 1922 

October 11

Barbara (Bobbie) Melton Gonzales  

Born May 25, 1940 

Randell Charles “Randy” McKibban  

Born August 15, 1957

Thomas Patrick Small 

Born December 1, 1961 

October 12

Margaret Ashley 

Born November 23, 1932 

Linda Marie Berryhill  

Born August 27, 1946

Dean Michael Chatterton 

Born July 27, 1933 

Glenn Lee Draper 

Born July 15, 1930 

Brenda Johnson 

Born March 5, 1949 

Mary Alice Kingsley Reynolds 

Died at the age of 86 

Jerry Milton Talbert 

Born July 28, 1932

October 13

Rodolfo Felix Alvarez 

Born June 30, 1976

Brenda Johnson 

Born March 2, 1947

Bonnie Joyce Wilson Moody 

Born July 30, 1931

Ray Rose, Sr. 

Born June 18, 1949 

October 14

Cynthia Diane Jones 

Born October 19, 1960

Stephen Anthony Remollino 

Born February 22, 1962

Johnny Ray Tidwell

Born May 8, 1937

October 15

Kathy Marie Allen 

Born March 31, 1956

Mary Jane Gonzales 

Born June 25, 1945

Cornelia McDermit May 

Died at the age of 98

Alliyah Moreno 

Born October 28, 2002

Helen Loraine Vyvial 

Born December 18, 1930

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

