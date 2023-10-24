World Series Begins on Friday Night

Game One of the World Series will be played on Friday. As of Monday morning, who participates and where it will be played was still a guess. The Rangers and Astros played Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park, with the winner of that series forced to wait for the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies, who led the series 3-2 entering Monday’s Game Six.

Wednesday: The first day of high school boys’ basketball practice begins, including for defending Class 3A champion Hitchcock. However, the Bulldogs will have to wait for the end of the football season before the bulk of their roster is available.

Texas-El Paso visits Sam Houston State at 7:00pm. ESPN2 will have the game live.

The Rockets begin their 2023-24 regular season schedule when they visit the Magic at 6:30pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live starting with the pregame show at 6:00pm.

Thursday: Week Eight of the NFL regular season begins as local fans will get to see Galveston Ball’s Mike Evans and Zyon McCollum represent the Buccaneers when they visit the Bills on Thursday Night Football. Prime Video will have the game live at 7:15pm.

Friday: The penultimate Friday of regular season football begins at 7:00pm with Clear Brook at Clear Springs (Challenger/Columbia Stadium), Clear Creek at state-ranked Dickinson, Clear Lake at Clear Falls (Veterans Memorial), Galveston Ball at Houston Northside, Brookshire Royal at La Marque, and Texas City at Santa Fe (Clear Life Media Game of the Week, Victory Sportsnet online broadcast). Hallettsville at state-ranked Hitchcock starts at 7:30pm.

Two volleyball tuneup matches are on the schedule as Clear Creek at Manvel and state-ranked Friendswood at Deer Park both start at 4:30pm.

The Rockets will experience the Victor Wembanyama era of the Spurs for the first time when Houston travels to San Antonio to face the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the pregame show at 6:30pm with the game starting at 7:00pm.

Saturday: The first girls basketball scrimmages of the 2023-24 season starts with Texas City at Clear Falls at 8:00pm, while Danbury at Santa Fe begins at 10:00am, followed by Brazoswood at Galveston Ball at 12:30pm. Dickinson at Atascocita had yet to formally announce a start time.

There is also swimming on the slate as Texas City will be among the teams competing in the Surfside Invitational at Angleton High School.

A busy college football schedule begins at 11:00am with South Carolina at Texas A&M (ESPN) and Houston at Kansas State (ESPN2), followed by Texas A&M-Commerce at Houston Christian (ESPN+) at 2:00pm and BYU at #7 Texas (KTRK13) at 2:30pm. Rice hosts #22 Tulane (ESPN2) in a 3:00pm block of games that includes Incarnate Word at Lamar (ESPN+) and Prairie View at Florida A&M (ESPN3). Texas Southern at Southern begins at 4:0pm.