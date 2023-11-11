Sunday, November 12, 2023
Friendswood High School Celebrates Athlete Signings on National Signing Day

by Brandon Williams
By Friendswood ISD Communication Department

Friendswood High School (FHS) is thrilled to announce the signing of several talented student-athletes who have committed to continuing their athletic and academic journeys at the collegiate level. Under the leadership of FHS Athletic Director Jordan Johnson, these outstanding individuals have made their commitments official in a National Signing Day event on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Zade Kayyali signed a letter of intent to run cross country at the University of Houston. FHS Head Cross Country Coach Ty Bush introduced him to the crowd.

Meghan Donoughue signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Lindenwood University. She was introduced to the crowd by FHS Head Volleyball Coach Sarah Paulk.

Tony Laurito signed a letter of intent to swim at the University of Tennessee. FHS Head Swim Coach Craig Sikkema introduced him to the crowd.

Baileigh Burtis signed a letter of intent to play softball at Rutgers University. She was introduced to the crowd by FHS Head Softball Coach Jarrod Hunter.

Bella Halata signed a letter of intent to play softball at Louisiana State University – Eunice. She was introduced to the crowd by FHS Head Softball Coach Jarrod Hunter.

Mary Kerr signed a letter of intent to play golf at Midwestern State University. FHS Head Golf Coach Scott Smith introduced her to the crowd.

Brynn Farrar signed a letter of intent to play soccer at McNeese State University. She was introduced to the crowd by FHS Head Soccer Coach Laura Peter.

Lauren Fincher signed a letter of intent to play soccer at The University of Texas at San Antonio. She was introduced to the crowd by FHS Head Soccer Coach Laura Peter.

Brandon Schirck signed a letter of intent to run track at the University of Texas. FHS Coach Bobby Blankenship introduced him to the crowd.

FHS takes immense pride in the accomplishments of these student-athletes and their commitment to both athletics and academics. Their hard work, dedication, and talent have paved the way for their continued success in collegiate sports.

