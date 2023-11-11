Hoops to Help Fans Stay Dry to Begin the Week 

A new week is stuffed with boys’ and girls’ basketball, which is perfect considering how nasty the weather will be to begin the week before Thanksgiving. Weather permitting, Moody Gardens and Pearland Golf Club will be sites for high school golf on Monday.

Sunday: Coming off a thrilling win over the Buccaneers, the Texans look for an even bigger statement victory at the Bengals beginning at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have coverage of the game.

The Cowboys return from their open week by welcoming longtime NFC East rival Giants into AT&T Stadium. KRIV26 will have the game live at 3:25pm.

All-Star Nikola Jokic and the defending NBA champion Nuggets make their first appearance in Houston for a 6:00 pm start. Space City Home Network will have the game beginning with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Monday: Galveston Ball’s boys’ golf team will host a meet at Moody Gardens that will include the likes of Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Texas City.

Clear Brook and Clear Springs’ girls’ golf teams will compete at Pearland Golf Club in a meet that is hosted by Pearland High School.

The one game on the girls’ basketball schedule will have Katy Seven Lakes at Clear Springs beginning at 7:00pm.

Tuesday: The girls’ basketball schedule starts at 6:00pm with Texas City at Brazoswood, followed by Needville at La Marque at 6:30pm. State-ranked Clear Brook at Dawson, Clear Creek at Bellaire, Manvel at Clear Falls, Dickinson at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Houston Wheatley, and Santa Fe each start at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the boys’ basketball slate starts at 6:00 with Houston Leland at Texas City, followed by Lamar Consolidated at Clear Brook, La Porte at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Houston Sterling, Clear Springs at Pasadena Memorial, Friendswood at Barbers Hill, and La Marque at Santa Fe each begin at 7:00pm.