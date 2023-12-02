“STANDING OVATION THEATER” SET TO OPEN IN WEBSTER JANUARY ’24

By Richard Tew/Correspondent for The Post Newspaper

In a time where community theater venues have become increasingly scarce, it’s encouraging to see a new one take shape. Standing Ovation Theater, located at 17380 El Camino Real, is set to open early 2024, and with it, a new place to experience the magic of theater.

Theater manager and board president Bonnie Reichel comes from Dallas and says she has been involved with theater as both a performer or manager for most of her life. She even ran her own theater for a time. Eventually, Reichel and her husband Cliff moved to the Houston area. Getting involved with local community theater was soon to follow.

“I came here and I got involved with this theater community with Clear Lake/Pasadena. Everybody knows everybody and helps each other, everybody supports each other,” said Reichel. “We want everyone to succeed, we are not in competition.”

In time, Reichel and a group of other actors and previous theater board members sought to find their own theater. A private benefactor and supporter of the arts stepped in to help the group achieve their goals of creating a new theater.

Once a location was found, two existing buildings were purchased and construction began. That was April 2022. Nearly a year-and-a-half later and the venue is in the home stretch.

Along with a 100 seat proscenium stage theater, there is a smaller venue on site which will serve as a meeting space that can be rented for parties, and other events.

Reichtel says the theater will host contemporary plays along with productions created locally. She also says anyone interested in volunteering with the theater should reach out and get involved.

Along with a large stage, comfortable seats equipped with cup holders will await patrons who choose to buy drinks and snacks from the theater for the performance.

“We want you to enjoy the experience,” says Reichel. “You’ll be able to eat and drink in our theater. Come and enjoy your experience.”

Reichtel says the quality of their actors and productions is sure to provide the quality entertainment patrons are looking for.

“We have a lot of experience and a lot of talent in this theater,” said Reichtel. “We are part of your community.”

Look for Standing Ovation Theater to welcome patrons for their first show: “Rumors” Spring of 2024.

Learn more about the theater, their schedule of shows, rentals and volunteering opportunities at www.standingovationtheater.org.

Photo cutline: A digital rendering of the outside of Standing Ovation Theater. Photo courtesy of Standing Ovation Theater.