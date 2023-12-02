Sunday, December 3, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » “STANDING OVATION THEATER” SET TO OPEN IN WEBSTER JANUARY ’24
Business

“STANDING OVATION THEATER” SET TO OPEN IN WEBSTER JANUARY ’24

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Richard Tew/Correspondent for The Post Newspaper

In a time where community theater venues have become increasingly scarce, it’s encouraging to see a new one take shape.  Standing Ovation Theater, located at 17380 El Camino Real, is set to open early 2024, and with it, a new place to experience the magic of theater.

Theater manager and board president Bonnie Reichel comes from Dallas and says she has been involved with theater as both a performer or manager for  most of her life.  She even ran her own theater for a time.  Eventually, Reichel and her husband Cliff moved to the Houston area.  Getting involved with local community theater was soon to follow.

“I came here and I got involved with this theater community with Clear Lake/Pasadena.  Everybody knows everybody and helps each other, everybody supports each other,” said Reichel.  “We want everyone to succeed, we are not in competition.”

In time, Reichel and a group of other actors and previous theater board members sought to find their own theater.  A private benefactor and supporter of the arts stepped in to help the group achieve their goals of creating a new theater.

Once a location was found, two existing buildings were purchased and construction began.  That was April 2022.  Nearly a year-and-a-half later and the venue is in the home stretch.

Along with a 100 seat proscenium stage theater, there is a smaller venue on site which will serve as a meeting space that can be rented for parties, and other events. 

Reichtel says the theater will host contemporary plays along with productions created locally.  She also says anyone interested in volunteering with the theater should reach out and get involved.

Along with a large stage, comfortable seats equipped with cup holders will await patrons who choose to buy drinks and snacks from the theater for the performance.

“We want you to enjoy the experience,” says Reichel.  “You’ll be able to eat and drink in our theater. Come and enjoy your experience.”

Reichtel says the quality of their actors and productions is sure to provide the quality entertainment patrons are looking for.

“We have a lot of experience and a lot of talent in this theater,” said Reichtel. “We are part of your community.”

Look for Standing Ovation Theater to welcome patrons for their first show: “Rumors” Spring of 2024. 

Learn more about the theater, their schedule of shows, rentals and volunteering opportunities at www.standingovationtheater.org.   

Photo cutline: A digital rendering of the outside of Standing Ovation Theater.  Photo courtesy of Standing Ovation Theater.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

SOULFREAK RAILROAD CAFE FINDS NEW HOME AT LEAGUE PARK

Commissioner Travis J. Iles Announces Actions to Stop Two Artificial Intelligence Schemes

The Benefits of Residential Solar Energy 

La Marque Announces Designation of New HUBZone

Clean Energy Projects to Increase in Next Several Years 

JSC TO HOST OPEN HOUSE FOR PUBLIC OCTOBER 14

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close