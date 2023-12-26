Year Goes Out With Hoops Action

The final days of 2023 will be filled with a host of basketball tournaments for area girls and boys teams, while the first kicks of the soccer regular season will also be experienced. There’s also a pair of home games for the Rockets, who welcome superstars Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid to town.

Wednesday: Boys’ basketball tourneys are scattered throughout as Clear Falls takes part in the Allen Holiday Tournament, while Clear Springs, state-ranked Galveston Ball and Santa Fe each compete in the Baytown Lee Christmas Classic, while Friendswood is at the New Caney Tournament. La Marque takes part in the East Chambers Tournament, while Texas City is at the Brazosport Tournament.

In girls’ high school hoops, state-ranked Hitchcock is at the Championship Basketball Tournament in Fort Worth.

The girls’ soccer schedule has Clear Springs at Santa Fe at 12:00pm.

The Rockets will host the Suns at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network will start coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: The boys’ basketball slate has state-ranked Hitchcock and Dickinson are each taking part in the Championship Basketball Tournament in Dallas.

Girls’ basketball action includes Clear Brook at the Sandra Meadows Tournament in Duncanville, while Clear Creek and Clear Springs are at the Fort Bend Christmas Tournament. Dickinson and Clear Falls are each playing in the Magnolia Holiday Tournament. There is also one non-tourney team in action as Texas City visits Alvin at 11:30am.

Clear Falls girls’ soccer team will host its annual alumni match at 6:00pm.

Friday: The boys basketball schedule has Clear Brook at Elsik at 1:00pm, followed by Clear Creek at Manvel at 2:00pm.

A busy girls’ soccer schedule begins at 12:00pm with Clear Brook at Santa Fe, Clear Falls at Dawson and Baytown Sterling at Texas City.

In boys’ soccer, the Clear Falls alumni match begins at 5:00pm, followed by Sam Rayburn at Santa Fe at 7:30pm.

Saturday: Clear Creek’s girls soccer team hosts its alumni match at 3:00pm.

The Rockets play their final game of the calendar year when they welcome the 76ers to Toyota Center for a 7:00pm start. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.