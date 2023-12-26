Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Sports

Year Goes Out With Hoops Action

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The final days of 2023 will be filled with a host of basketball tournaments for area girls and boys teams, while the first kicks of the soccer regular season will also be experienced. There’s also a pair of home games for the Rockets, who welcome superstars Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid to town.

Wednesday: Boys’ basketball tourneys are scattered throughout as Clear Falls takes part in the Allen Holiday Tournament, while Clear Springs, state-ranked Galveston Ball and Santa Fe each compete in the Baytown Lee Christmas Classic, while Friendswood is at the New Caney Tournament. La Marque takes part in the East Chambers Tournament, while Texas City is at the Brazosport Tournament.

In girls’ high school hoops, state-ranked Hitchcock is at the Championship Basketball Tournament in Fort Worth.

The girls’ soccer schedule has Clear Springs at Santa Fe at 12:00pm.

The Rockets will host the Suns at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network will start coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: The boys’ basketball slate has state-ranked Hitchcock and Dickinson are each taking part in the Championship Basketball Tournament in Dallas. 

Girls’ basketball action includes Clear Brook at the Sandra Meadows Tournament in Duncanville, while Clear Creek and Clear Springs are at the Fort Bend Christmas Tournament. Dickinson and Clear Falls are each playing in the Magnolia Holiday Tournament. There is also one non-tourney team in action as Texas City visits Alvin at 11:30am.

Clear Falls girls’ soccer team will host its annual alumni match at 6:00pm.

Friday: The boys basketball schedule has Clear Brook at Elsik at 1:00pm, followed by Clear Creek at Manvel at 2:00pm.

A busy girls’ soccer schedule begins at 12:00pm with Clear Brook at Santa Fe, Clear Falls at Dawson and Baytown Sterling at Texas City.

In boys’ soccer, the Clear Falls alumni match begins at 5:00pm, followed by Sam Rayburn at Santa Fe at 7:30pm.

Saturday: Clear Creek’s girls soccer team hosts its alumni match at 3:00pm.

The Rockets play their final game of the calendar year when they welcome the 76ers to Toyota Center for a 7:00pm start. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

