Texas City Powerlifting Team Opens With Impressive Showing

A massive shoutout to the Texas City High School powerlifting teams for their stellar performance at the Alvin Powerlifting meet on Jan. 6! The dedication and hard work of these athletes truly shone through and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.
Girls’ Team Results: 4th Place
Alyssa Acosta – 1st Place
Myla Mosley – 3rd Place
Lauryn Robinson – 7th Place
Jenna Pouse – 9th Place
Rendi Taylor – 8th Place
Giselle Herrera – 9th Place
Brianna Vargas – 8th Place
Trinity Denny – 11th Place
Emma Gates – 11th Place
Makenna Martinez – 7th Place
Boys’ Team Results: 3rd Place
Tyler Jones – 1st Place
Carmine Benavides – 2nd Place
Brayln Harris – 2nd Place
Anthony Lozano – 3rd Place
Dustin Burch – 3rd Place
Jeremiah Reed – 3rd Place
Chris Prada – 6th Place
Travis Pevoto – 7th Place
Garrett Pace – 7th Place
Geromimo Zamora – 9th Place
Glen George – 11th Place
Let’s celebrate these remarkable accomplishments and the teamwork that brought these fantastic results! The future is bright for our powerlifting teams!