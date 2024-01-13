Saturday, January 13, 2024
Texas City Powerlifting Team Opens With Impressive Showing

by Brandon Williams
A massive shoutout to the Texas City High School powerlifting teams for their stellar performance at the Alvin Powerlifting meet on Jan. 6! The dedication and hard work of these athletes truly shone through and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.

Girls’ Team Results: 4th Place

Alyssa Acosta – 🥇 1st Place

Amaya Horton – 🥈 2nd Place

Myla Mosley – 🥉 3rd Place

Lauryn Robinson – 7th Place

Jenna Pouse – 9th Place

Rendi Taylor – 8th Place

Giselle Herrera – 9th Place

Brianna Vargas – 8th Place

Trinity Denny – 11th Place

Emma Gates – 11th Place

Makenna Martinez – 7th Place

💪 Boys’ Team Results: 3rd Place

Tyler Jones – 🥇 1st Place

Carmine Benavides – 🥈 2nd Place

Brayln Harris – 🥈 2nd Place

Anthony Lozano – 🥉 3rd Place

Dustin Burch – 3rd Place

Jeremiah Reed – 3rd Place

Chris Prada – 6th Place

Travis Pevoto – 7th Place

Garrett Pace – 7th Place

Geromimo Zamora – 9th Place

Glen George – 11th Place

🎉 Let’s celebrate these remarkable accomplishments and the teamwork that brought these fantastic results! The future is bright for our powerlifting teams!

