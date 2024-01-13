The Post Newspaper Community Calendar

The Enchanted Cottage, located at 200 W. Lang Street in Alvin, is hosting a mother-daughter Pajama Party on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Wear your favorite pjs and join us for a fun-filled evening with hot cocoa, refreshments and dinner, watch a special showing of the Disney movie UP, play games, and much more! For more information, call 832-425-4693 or email Enchantedcottagealvin@yahoo.com.

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet every other Monday of every month – January 22, 2024, 9:30am at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston

Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – January 23, 2024, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.

Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month — January 25, 2024, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg

Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month – January 15, 2024, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6.

La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month – February 12, 2024, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road

League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – January 23, 2024, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.

Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — January 25, 2024, 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6.

Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – January 17, 2024, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North.

Other Events Throughout the Area (All subject to change)

Sunday Worship at First Baptist Church

-January 14, 2024, 10:45am to 12:00pm, First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 2000, Texas City. Join us on Sundays for a blended worship service and relevant teaching from the word of God. Children are welcome in our adult service or our Children’s Ministry Program. Through fun games, hands-on activities and engaging videos, our Children’s Ministry Team plans weekly kids’ worship service for newborns through sixth grade. For more information, call 409-986-4950.

Bay Area Farmers Market

-January 14, 2024, 11:00am to 3:00pm, Parking Lot of Baybrook Mall, 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. Join us every Sunday, YEAR ROUND, in the Baybrook Mall parking lot between Sleep Number Bed and Fidelity Investments and in front of Total Wine! Visit the Bay Area Farmers Market’s Facebook page for more information.

Bubble Market (Vendor Market)

-January 14, 2024, 11:00am to 3:00pm, Bubble Market, 604 Kipp Street, Kemah. A new Sunday pop-up fun market at a fun family and pet-friendly venue. Come hang out at Kemah’s Bubble Jungle Beer Garden and shop with your local vendors. Games, swings, music, food trucks, dog water bowls and more…COME ON OUT. For more information, call 346-644-8519.

Weekly Burger Night at VFW Dickinson

-January 15, 2024, 5:00pm to 7:00pm, VFW Dickinson Memorial Post 6378, 5204 Highway 3, Dickinson. Hamburgers or cheeseburgers, fries and dessert, $7. Onion rings are available for additional charge. Extra patties for $2 extra. For more information, call 281-337-4952.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

-January 15, 2024, 6:00pm. The Santa Fe Chapter of T.O.P.S. meets weekly at 6:00pm. For more information, please contact Judy at 832-524-0115 or Chris at 281-468-3787.

Galveston County Food Bank Distribution

-January 16, 2024, 9:30am, Bay Vue UMC, 1411 TX-87, San Leon. Registration on site before 8:30am. For more information, call 409-945-4232.

Galveston County Food Bank Distribution

-January 16, 2024, 2:00pm, Greater Barbours Chapel Church, 7420 FM 1765, Texas City. For more information, call 409-945-4232.

Story Hour at Mae S. Bruce Library

-January 16, 2024, 11:00am to 12:00pm, Mae S. Bruce Library, 13302 6th Street, Santa Fe. Join the Children’s staff at Santa Fe’s Mae S. Bruce Library for a fun hour of reading and discovery for youths ages six and under. The event is weekly. For more information, call 409-925-5540.

Tinker Tuesdays

-January 16, 2024, 4:00pm to 6:00pm, La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road, La Marque. Tinker around with some fun games and crafts. Supplies provided. Ages 5 thru 12. For more information, call 409-938-9270.

New Directions Meeting

-January 16, 2024, beginning at 6:00pm, Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway, Webster. New Directions is a singles group for ages 55+. There will be a potluck dinner and may include guest speakers and/or group activities. For more information, call Margarita at 832-715-9658.

Different Strokes for Different Folks

-January 16, 2024, 5:00pm to 6:00pm, 12043 15th Street, Santa Fe. Weekly Overeaters Anonymous meeting. Doors open at 4:30pm and will close at 6:00pm. For more information, call Linda at 409-457-9517 or Laura at 281-507-4968.

Galveston County Food Bank Distribution

-January 17, 2024, 8:00am, Strong Tower Ministry, 7801 Burns Street, Hitchcock. Registration begins at 7:30am. For more information, call 409-945-4232.

Galveston County Food Bank Distribution

-January 18, 2024, 10:00am, Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delaney Road, La Marque. For more information, call 409-945-4232.

Galveston County Food Bank Distribution

-January 19, 2024, 1:00pm, League City United Methodist Church, staging at 12:30pm at Chester Davis Sports Plex, 1251 West League City Parkway, League City. For more information, call 409-945-4232.

Friday Docent Tours

-January 19, 2024, Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe, Galveston. Hosted by Galveston Railroad Museum. Join Railroad Museum docents on a tour of the museum. Tours are free with admission to the museum, but space is limited to the first 20 tourists. For more information, visit www.galvestonmuseum.com.

Kemah Farmers Market at Toucan Alley

-January 19, 2024, 4:00pm to 8:00pm, Toucan Alley, 609 Bradford Ave., Kemah. Join us for a weekly producer-only farmers market! Shop for local produce and other amazing homegrown items. including some local artisan creations. For more information, call 832-425-8772.

F3 Recurring Saturday Workout

-January 20, 2024, 6:30am to 7:30 am, Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 Dickinson Rd., League City. Always free, rain or shine. Men’s workout group grounded in Faith, Fellowship and Fitness. Visit f3nation.com for more information. All fitness levels are welcome. Push yourself with 60 minutes of goodness with the option of a breakfast burrito afterward. Park at the right handed side of the parking lot.

Galveston County Food Bank Distribution

-January 20, 2024, 7:00am, M.I. Lewis, 215 FM 517 East, Dickinson. For more information, call 409-945-4232.

Galveston County Food Bank Distribution

-January 20, 2024, 9:00am, Christ Christian Fellowship, 2222 TX 146, Texas City. For more information, call 409-945-4232.

Send your Community Calendar information including event, date, time and contact person to editorial@thepostnewspaper.net.