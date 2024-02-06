Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunityHealth NATURAL LIVING FOOD CO-OP AND CAFÉ OFFERS ORGANIC OPTIONS TO COMMUNITY
Health

NATURAL LIVING FOOD CO-OP AND CAFÉ OFFERS ORGANIC OPTIONS TO COMMUNITY

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

Natural Living Food Co-op and Café is on a mission to supply locally grown organic food, an apothecary, local arts and even organic cooking and preparation classes to area residents. 

Housed in a 1940’s home-turned-shop nestled on the edge of League City’s historic district, the co-op offers a rare resource for the area: organic food minus the chemicals found in most foods and drinks on the shelves at local grocers. 

Owner Lisa Piper says the idea for the Co-op has roots in her childhood.  

“My mom loved nature and healthy food,” said Piper. “I kind of had that already ingrained in me.”

Some 25 years ago, when Piper was having her children, she says she began researching food and realized how many preservatives and additives non-organic food contains.  She says as a young mother it was eye-opening to discover the connection between food and the human body.

“That started the wheels going,” said Piper.

Around 15 years ago she began selling organic clothing made from Texas organic cotton, along with selling a few medicine herbs at regional farmer’s markets.

Piper and her organic Co-op and Café have called the little yellow and white 1,200 sq ft shop located at 219 N. Michigan St. home now for nine years. 

For her efforts, Piper was even featured on the Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games with Guy Fieri.  The episode called “Resolution Royale” ran December 17, 2019, during Season 23.

Both the curious and the faithful will find locally-sourced organic produce, art, herbs, smoothies, beverages, salads and sandwiches among other offerings.  The menu features a cornucopia of different options; most being vegan, non-dairy, gluten and allergy free.  For the meat-eaters, Piper’s got you covered as well.  She has organic chicken and various kinds of beef on offer.

“When we eat clean, our bodies can tell us ‘Hey, you know what, I’ve got what I need. I’ve got the vitamins, I’ve got the minerals’ you can stop eating now, I’m full,” said Piper.    

The Co-op offers memberships which all offer discounts on purchases along with access to classes on growing organic food, herbs, etc.  Prices for memberships range from $48 to $500-per-year.  Piper says the later level of membership is geared for supporters of the lifestyle and the mission of the Co-op.  

Learn more at http://www.shopnaturaliving.com.  

Photo Cutline: Natural Living Food Co-op and Café offers residents’ healthy options for food, drink, herbs, art and more. Photo by Alyssa Cole/Natural Living Food Co-op and Café, used with permission.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Notable Senior Health Concerns 

Exercising With High Blood Pressure

Strategies to Protect Long-Term Mental Health

Taking the Mystery out of Anxiety Disorders

Does Tea Have Medicinal Properties?

Staying the Course with a New Diet 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close