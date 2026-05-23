CPRIT awards UT MD Anderson over $19 million for cancer research and faculty recruitment

HOUSTON, MAY 20, 2026 ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today was awarded over $19 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in support of an impactful statewide platform for young cancer survivors, groundbreaking cancer research efforts, and faculty recruitment and training programs.

“We are grateful to CPRIT for their continued funding and steadfast support of our mission,” said Albert Koong, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer. “These investments enable UT MD Anderson to continue recruiting and training our world-class scientists and clinicians, to pursue groundbreaking discoveries, and to accelerate translational breakthroughs that enable us to help those affected by cancer across Texas and throughout the nation.”

Since its inception, CPRIT has awarded over $4 billion in grants for cancer research. UT MD Anderson investigators have received more than $745 million, approximately 18% of the total awards. CPRIT award recipients include 151 academic institutions, non-profit organizations and private companies located in Texas. The research and prevention efforts funded by CPRIT advance the health of Texans, the research superiority of the state, the life science infrastructure and the Texas economy.

Academic research awards to UT MD Anderson include:

In addition, CPRIT awarded $8 million for the recruitment of three CPRIT Scholars, including Adam Grippin, M.D., Ph.D., a current resident in Radiation Oncology at UT MD Anderson who will join as faculty this year.