TEXAS VOTERS DEMAND ACTION ON RISING HEALTHCARE COSTS

New Research Reveals Strong Support for Hospital Price Transparency Across

A new statewide survey released today by American Resolve shows that voters in Texas are

deeply concerned about the rising cost of healthcare and overwhelmingly support increased

transparency from hospitals, poin<ng to a clear mandate for ac<on from policymakers. The

research, part of a mul<-state ini<a<ve examining healthcare affordability, highlights both the

urgency of the issue and the opportunity for meaningful reform.

KEY FINDINGS IN TEXAS

Healthcare costs are a top concern: More than 86% of voters say they are extremely or very

concerned about the cost of healthcare.

concerned about the cost of healthcare. Costs are rising and voters feel it: Approximately 60% report receiving a hospital bill higher

than expected in the past year.

than expected in the past year. Near-universal support for transparency: 93% of voters support requiring hospitals to

disclose prices, making it one of the rare issues with broad bipar<san agreement.

disclose prices, making it one of the rare issues with broad bipar<san agreement. Hospitals face growing scruNny: Nearly 70% of voters believe hospitals are doing a poor job

of keeping care affordable.

A CLEAR MANDATE FOR ACTION

“These findings confirm what families across Texas already know: healthcare costs are too high,

too unpredictable, and too oOen hidden un<l it’s too late,” said West Cuthbert, Director at

American Resolve. “Voters want more than lip service and solidarity from lawmakers. They are

demanding transparency, accountability, and real solu<ons.”

This research shows that concern about healthcare costs cuts across party lines, geography, and

demographics, making it a unifying issue for voters. With 93% support, hospital price

transparency emerges as the most immediate and broadly supported step policymakers can

take.

“This is not a par<san issue, it’s common-sense reform,” said Cuthbert. “When nearly every

voter agrees on something, leaders should listen.”

AN OPPORTUNITY FOR MEANINGFUL REFORM

While healthcare is oOen discussed in broad terms, the findings suggest voters are ready for

more specific conversa<ons about the drivers of cost, par<cularly hospital pricing prac<ces.

Notably, the research demonstrates that when voters receive more informa<on about how

hospital costs are set, their understanding of the issue shiOs significantly reinforcing the need

for clearer, more accessible informa<on.

ABOUT THE RESEARCH

The survey was conducted by Cygnal among likely voters in Texas as part of a four-state study

(Texas, Ohio, Missouri, and Arkansas), with n=600 respondents per state and a margin of error

of ±4.0%. The methodology allows for direct comparison across states and provides a reliable

snapshot of voter a\tudes on healthcare costs.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESOLVE

American Resolve is commi]ed to a future grounded in the values on which our na<on was

founded. We advance these ideals through research, educa<on, and though^ul dialogue –

working alongside leaders across the country who believe America thrives when it rewards

opportunity, fosters innova<on, and protects freedom.