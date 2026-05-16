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TEXAS VOTERS DEMAND ACTION ON RISING HEALTHCARE COSTS

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New Research Reveals Strong Support for Hospital Price Transparency Across

A new statewide survey released today by American Resolve shows that voters in Texas are
deeply concerned about the rising cost of healthcare and overwhelmingly support increased
transparency from hospitals, poin<ng to a clear mandate for ac<on from policymakers. The
research, part of a mul<-state ini<a<ve examining healthcare affordability, highlights both the
urgency of the issue and the opportunity for meaningful reform.
KEY FINDINGS IN TEXAS

  • Healthcare costs are a top concern: More than 86% of voters say they are extremely or very
    concerned about the cost of healthcare.
  • Costs are rising and voters feel it: Approximately 60% report receiving a hospital bill higher
    than expected in the past year.
  • Near-universal support for transparency: 93% of voters support requiring hospitals to
    disclose prices, making it one of the rare issues with broad bipar<san agreement.
  • Hospitals face growing scruNny: Nearly 70% of voters believe hospitals are doing a poor job
    of keeping care affordable.
    A CLEAR MANDATE FOR ACTION
    “These findings confirm what families across Texas already know: healthcare costs are too high,
    too unpredictable, and too oOen hidden un<l it’s too late,” said West Cuthbert, Director at
    American Resolve. “Voters want more than lip service and solidarity from lawmakers. They are
    demanding transparency, accountability, and real solu<ons.”
    This research shows that concern about healthcare costs cuts across party lines, geography, and
    demographics, making it a unifying issue for voters. With 93% support, hospital price
    transparency emerges as the most immediate and broadly supported step policymakers can
    take.
    “This is not a par<san issue, it’s common-sense reform,” said Cuthbert. “When nearly every
    voter agrees on something, leaders should listen.”

AN OPPORTUNITY FOR MEANINGFUL REFORM
While healthcare is oOen discussed in broad terms, the findings suggest voters are ready for
more specific conversa<ons about the drivers of cost, par<cularly hospital pricing prac<ces.
Notably, the research demonstrates that when voters receive more informa<on about how
hospital costs are set, their understanding of the issue shiOs significantly reinforcing the need
for clearer, more accessible informa<on.
ABOUT THE RESEARCH
The survey was conducted by Cygnal among likely voters in Texas as part of a four-state study
(Texas, Ohio, Missouri, and Arkansas), with n=600 respondents per state and a margin of error
of ±4.0%. The methodology allows for direct comparison across states and provides a reliable
snapshot of voter a\tudes on healthcare costs.
ABOUT AMERICAN RESOLVE
American Resolve is commi]ed to a future grounded in the values on which our na<on was
founded. We advance these ideals through research, educa<on, and though^ul dialogue –
working alongside leaders across the country who believe America thrives when it rewards
opportunity, fosters innova<on, and protects freedom.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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