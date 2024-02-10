FHS Has Four Athletes Sign Letters of Intent on National Signing Day

By Friendswood ISD Communication Department

Friendswood High School proudly recognized four outstanding young men who have made their

choice to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level during National

Signing Day on Feb. 7. These young men have showcased their dedication, talent and hard work, earning them the oportunity to compete at the next level.

Trent Baker, a standout football player specializing in deep snapping, signed with the University

of Kentucky. His unique skill set has earned him a spot as a Wildcat, where he will undoubtedly

make significant contributions to the team’s success.

Adam Buffington, a standout wide receiver, committed to the Army at West Point. Buffington’s

involvement in our football, basketball and track programs displayed his athleticism and talents

in each program, which will ultimately translate to his continued success at the next level.

Marshall Odom committed to the University of Utah and will join their nationally recognized

swim and dive program. Odom has shattered Friendswood’s school and pool records, including

his own several times, and has continued to bring accolades to not only himself but his entire

team. Odom is a gifted swimmer and FHS will keep an eye on him and he continues his

outstanding career.

Finally, Sam Reihle, one of the Mustang’s outstanding Track and Field and Football athletes, committed to Stephen F. Austin University and its Track program. Friendswood takes pride in Reihle’s accomplishments and wishes him well in his next steps in Nacogdoches. He will

specialize in the shot put and discus.

FHS and the entire athletic community extend their heartfelt congratulations to these four young

men and wish them continued success in their academic and athletic endeavors.