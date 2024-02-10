The Dickinson girls basketball team celebrate their first district championship since 2008 and begin their road to state this Tuesday when they face Alief Taylor at Iowa Colony High School at 6:00pm in a 6A, Region III bi-district round matchup. The Gators are one of six area teams playoff bound.
The bi-district schedule looks like this:
*Clear Creek vs. Pearland, Monday, Clear Springs High School, 6:30pm
*Friendswood vs. Barbers Hill, Monday, Baytown Lee College, 7:30pm
*Clear Brook vs. Shadow Creek, Tuesday, South Houston High School, 5:30pm
*Galveston Ball vs. Crosby, Tuesday, Clear Brook High School, 6:00pm
State-ranked Hitchcock’s bi-district round matchup had yet to be announced.