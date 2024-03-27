Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Fans Hoping for a Good Friday for Houston Sports

by Brandon Williams
Houston sports fans have a dream Friday to look forward to as the Astros meet the Yankees, the Rockets visit the Jazz in hopes of continuing their run to the playoffs, and — most of all — the University of Houston men’s basketball team meets Duke with the winner moving one step closer to the Final Four.

Wednesday: The Rockets continue their late push for a postseason berth when they visit the Thunder beginning at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Thursday: Opening Day of the 2024 Major League Baseball season begins with the Astros hosting the Yankees beginning at 3:10pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 2:00pm with the pregame show.

High school baseball begins at 5:00pm with Tomball Kings at La Marque, followed at 6:00pm by Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, La Porte at Galveston Ball and Texas City at Friendswood. Clear Creek at Santa Fe begins at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the high school softball slate starts at 6:00pm with Clear Brook at Clear Falls, followed at 6:30pm by Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Dickinson, Galveston Ball at Friendswood, La Porte at Santa Fe and Manvel at Texas City each starting at 6:30pm.

Friday: A bid to the Elite Eight is on the line when top seed Houston meets fourth seed Duke in a South Regional clash beginning approximately at 8:39pm. KHOU11 will have the game live as the winners will face the winners of the matchup between North Carolina State and Marquette on Sunday for the right to advance to the Final Four in Phoenix.

Game two of the opening series against the Yankees gets going at 7:10pm .The game will be aired on AppleTV+.

You’ll have to stay up a little later to watch the Rockets, who tip off against the Jazz at 8:30pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 8:00pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: A national TV audience will get to see the Astros collide with the Yankees. KRIV26 will have it  as its featured Baseball Night in America game starting at 6:00pm leading into the 6:15 start time.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

