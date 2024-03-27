Fans Hoping for a Good Friday for Houston Sports

Houston sports fans have a dream Friday to look forward to as the Astros meet the Yankees, the Rockets visit the Jazz in hopes of continuing their run to the playoffs, and — most of all — the University of Houston men’s basketball team meets Duke with the winner moving one step closer to the Final Four.

Wednesday: The Rockets continue their late push for a postseason berth when they visit the Thunder beginning at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Thursday: Opening Day of the 2024 Major League Baseball season begins with the Astros hosting the Yankees beginning at 3:10pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 2:00pm with the pregame show.

High school baseball begins at 5:00pm with Tomball Kings at La Marque, followed at 6:00pm by Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, La Porte at Galveston Ball and Texas City at Friendswood. Clear Creek at Santa Fe begins at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the high school softball slate starts at 6:00pm with Clear Brook at Clear Falls, followed at 6:30pm by Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Dickinson, Galveston Ball at Friendswood, La Porte at Santa Fe and Manvel at Texas City each starting at 6:30pm.

Friday: A bid to the Elite Eight is on the line when top seed Houston meets fourth seed Duke in a South Regional clash beginning approximately at 8:39pm. KHOU11 will have the game live as the winners will face the winners of the matchup between North Carolina State and Marquette on Sunday for the right to advance to the Final Four in Phoenix.

Game two of the opening series against the Yankees gets going at 7:10pm .The game will be aired on AppleTV+.

You’ll have to stay up a little later to watch the Rockets, who tip off against the Jazz at 8:30pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 8:00pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: A national TV audience will get to see the Astros collide with the Yankees. KRIV26 will have it as its featured Baseball Night in America game starting at 6:00pm leading into the 6:15 start time.