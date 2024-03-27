A huge round of applause goes out to La Marque High School powerlifter Kai Janice for his outstanding performance at the THSPA State meet. Kai showcased his strength and determination with a personal record total of 1735, earning him a well-deserved second-place finish! What an incredible achievement!
Throughout the season, Kai has exemplified hard work and dedication and it all paid off with this remarkable performance to cap off his senior year.
A special shoutout to Coach Amber Rozier for her guidance and support in helping Kai reach his full potential.