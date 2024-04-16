Annie Takes the Lead 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Hinze Pee Wee Rodeo held inside the main arena on Saturday morning had kids lined up to participate in little-tyke-style rodeoing. There were four stations for the children. Three of them involved the following: barrel racing with broom stick horses, hauling hay with red wagons, and roping plastic cattle. Each station hosted one activity. A fourth station, which had a live kid running in circles — a young goat, that is — was the one featuring Annie.

Annie is only three months old. She wore a ribbon on her tail while each child chased her to take the ribbon off and put it in a pail.

Galveston County Fair and Rodeo is a one-stop entertainment venue for families all day long.

With carnival rides, cotton candy, circus shows, comedic western skits, animals to visit, and evenings offering a rodeo show, it’s an event the residents of the county can count on to bring out the best smiles in their children.

If we are lucky, the weather will cooperate. It sure did on Saturday, when low humidity and a comfortable temperature made for a pleasant day.