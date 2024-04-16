Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Fair & Rodeo

And the Winner Is . . .

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
Two hundred and seventy-six children entered the morning Mutton Bustin’ contest, and 10 made it to the evening finals. The sheep were fast. The kids hung on until they couldn’t hold anymore. 

But there was no clear winner at the final event. There was a tie, and then there was a ride-off to determine the winner. The announcer was certain he had never seen anything like it in all his life — a Mutton Bustin’ tie-breaking run.

Six-year-old Makenna Blaylock of Santa Fe rode atop a sheep three times in one day to be declared the winner in her final ride with a score of 88. Her parents Amber and Mathew were beaming with pride as they enjoyed her moment of fame.

All the little riders at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo rode till they just couldn’t hang on. Some will be back, and some will be too old for Mutton Bustin’ come next year. 

