On The Field

The high school volleyball regular season moves toward the end as Tuesday’s matches will further push teams toward locking up postseason berths.

Sunday: The Texans look to go to 5-1 when they travel to New England and face a Patriots team that will debut rookie quarterback Drake Maye in the starting lineup. KHOU11 will have the game live at noon.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys return from an open week to host the Lions in Fox’s America’s Game of the Week. KRIV26 will have the game live at 3:25 pm.

Monday: No live games on the schedule.

Tuesday: High school volleyball begins at 6:00 pm with Clear Brook at Deer Park Clear Creek at Clear Falls, Clear Lake at Dickinson, Brazoswood at Clear Springs, East Bernard at Hitchcock, and La Marque at Needville. Ball at Friendswood and Santa Fe at La Porte begin at 6:30 pm.

With a week before the start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, the Rockets host the Pelicans in a preseason tuneup beginning at 7:00 pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 pm with the pregame show.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

