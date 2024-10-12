On The Field

The high school volleyball regular season moves toward the end as Tuesday’s matches will further push teams toward locking up postseason berths.

Sunday: The Texans look to go to 5-1 when they travel to New England and face a Patriots team that will debut rookie quarterback Drake Maye in the starting lineup. KHOU11 will have the game live at noon.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys return from an open week to host the Lions in Fox’s America’s Game of the Week. KRIV26 will have the game live at 3:25 pm.

Monday: No live games on the schedule.

Tuesday: High school volleyball begins at 6:00 pm with Clear Brook at Deer Park Clear Creek at Clear Falls, Clear Lake at Dickinson, Brazoswood at Clear Springs, East Bernard at Hitchcock, and La Marque at Needville. Ball at Friendswood and Santa Fe at La Porte begin at 6:30 pm.

With a week before the start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, the Rockets host the Pelicans in a preseason tuneup beginning at 7:00 pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 pm with the pregame show.