Home NewsCommunity In Memoriam
CommunityNewsObituary

In Memoriam

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

In Our Prayers 

October 3

Christina Lovette-Wilson

Born April 30, 1972

Linda Simpson Miles

Born December 1, 1952

Don R. Wood

Born November 9, 1926

October 4

Rosamond A. Santarelli

Born June 19, 1926

October 5

Carl Everett Beard

Born May 30, 1942

October 7

Albert Byrd Churchill, Jr.

Born September 6, 1936

October 10

Joshua Odson

Born May 8, 1982

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community

each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners

wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 

or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Honoring Taiwan’s National Day in Houston

Bayou Fest Schedule

Brenda and the Bible: Firepower

November 2024 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar of Public Educational Programs

Investing in Texas’ Infrastructure

Rule Update Would Bring Clarity to Taxing Online Marketing Places in Texas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close