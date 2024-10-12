In Memoriam

In Our Prayers

October 3

Christina Lovette-Wilson

Born April 30, 1972

Linda Simpson Miles

Born December 1, 1952

Don R. Wood

Born November 9, 1926

October 4

Rosamond A. Santarelli

Born June 19, 1926

October 5

Carl Everett Beard

Born May 30, 1942

October 7

Albert Byrd Churchill, Jr.

Born September 6, 1936

October 10

Joshua Odson

Born May 8, 1982

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community

each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners

wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265

or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.