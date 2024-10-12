In Memoriam

In Our Prayers
October 3
Christina Lovette-Wilson
Born April 30, 1972
Linda Simpson Miles
Born December 1, 1952
Don R. Wood
Born November 9, 1926
October 4
Rosamond A. Santarelli
Born June 19, 1926
October 5
Carl Everett Beard
Born May 30, 1942
October 7
Albert Byrd Churchill, Jr.
Born September 6, 1936
October 10
Joshua Odson
Born May 8, 1982
In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community
each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners
wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265
or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.