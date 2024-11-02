MAINLAND CITY CENTRE RESTUARANTS

Brick & Spoon
We’re Allergic To Boring Breakfast!
Brick & Spoon is listed as a top 10 breakfast destination by Travel and Leisure Magazine. We are ecstatic to welcome this New Orleans-style, casual breakfast and brunch dining venue to Mainland City Centre.
- 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Suite 1134
Texas City, TX 77591
- (409) 440-8535
Brewchachos
Galveston’s favorite outdoor restaurant.
Tacos, Margaritas, and 40 Beer Taps!
- 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Suite 1346
Texas City, Texas 77591
- (409) 316-4658
SweetFrog
Premium Frozen Yogurt
Create the best frozen yogurt experience you’ve ever had! Make it your way by picking the flavors and toppings.
- 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, Texas 77591
- (832) 314-9360
Texas Pit Stop
Award Winning Texas Barbecue!
Enjoy competition style barbequee! Texas Pit Stop serves lunch, dinner, and a full bar, with BBQ as the main attraction!
- 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
- (409) 927-5896
AL’S TREATS AND EATS
FRESQUERIAS specializes in Traditional Mexican snacks such as elote, aguas frescas, breakfast tacos, and nachos.
- 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Suite 1366
Texas City, TX 77591
- (409) 795-9488
Stuttgarden Tavern
Come experience an extensive craft food menu with German inspired cuisine – pretzels, brats, draft beers & more!
- 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Suite 1346
Texas City, TX 77591
- (409) 316-9409