MAINLAND CITY CENTRE RESTUARANTS

Brick & Spoon

We’re Allergic To Boring Breakfast!

Brick & Spoon is listed as a top 10 breakfast destination by Travel and Leisure Magazine. We are ecstatic to welcome this New Orleans-style, casual breakfast and brunch dining venue to Mainland City Centre.

  • 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Suite 1134
    Texas City, TX 77591
  • (409) 440-8535

Brewchachos

Galveston’s favorite outdoor restaurant.

Tacos, Margaritas, and 40 Beer Taps!

  • 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Suite 1346
    Texas City, Texas 77591
  • (409) 316-4658

SweetFrog

Premium Frozen Yogurt

Create the best frozen yogurt experience you’ve ever had! Make it your way by picking the flavors and toppings.

  • 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
    Texas City, Texas 77591
  • (832) 314-9360

Texas Pit Stop

Award Winning Texas Barbecue!

Enjoy competition style barbequee! Texas Pit Stop serves lunch, dinner, and a full bar, with BBQ as the main attraction!

  • 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
    Texas City, TX 77591
  • (409) 927-5896

AL’S TREATS AND EATS

FRESQUERIAS specializes in Traditional Mexican snacks such as elote, aguas frescas, breakfast tacos, and nachos.

  • 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
    Suite 1366
    Texas City, TX 77591
  • (409) 795-9488

Stuttgarden Tavern

Come experience an extensive craft food menu with German inspired cuisine – pretzels, brats, draft beers & more!

  • 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
    Suite 1346
    Texas City, TX 77591
  • (409) 316-9409

