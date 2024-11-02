MAINLAND CITY CENTRE RESTUARANTS

Brick & Spoon

We’re Allergic To Boring Breakfast!

Brick & Spoon is listed as a top 10 breakfast destination by Travel and Leisure Magazine. We are ecstatic to welcome this New Orleans-style, casual breakfast and brunch dining venue to Mainland City Centre.

Texas City, TX 77591 (409) 440-8535

Brewchachos

Galveston’s favorite outdoor restaurant.

Tacos, Margaritas, and 40 Beer Taps!

Texas City, Texas 77591 (409) 316-4658

SweetFrog

Premium Frozen Yogurt

Create the best frozen yogurt experience you’ve ever had! Make it your way by picking the flavors and toppings.

Texas City, Texas 77591 (832) 314-9360

Texas Pit Stop

Award Winning Texas Barbecue!

Enjoy competition style barbequee! Texas Pit Stop serves lunch, dinner, and a full bar, with BBQ as the main attraction!

Texas City, TX 77591 (409) 927-5896

AL’S TREATS AND EATS

FRESQUERIAS specializes in Traditional Mexican snacks such as elote, aguas frescas, breakfast tacos, and nachos.

Suite 1366 Texas City, TX 77591 (409) 795-9488

Stuttgarden Tavern

Come experience an extensive craft food menu with German inspired cuisine – pretzels, brats, draft beers & more!